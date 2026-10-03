Aaron Sorkin Explains Jesse Eisenberg Turning Down ‘The Social Reckoning’: ‘Money Does Not Motivate’ Him

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Aaron Sorkin returned to the world of Facebook for “The Social Reckoning,” the writer-director’s follow-up to “The Social Network.” But few of his conspirators from that hit have returned for this next film: most conspicuously, Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination in 2011 for his performance as tech giant Mark Zuckerberg.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, explains Sorkin. The filmmaker, who took over directing duties on “Reckoning” after David Fincher helmed “The Social Network,” suggested to Entertainment Weekly that Sony Pictures made a considerable offer to Eisenberg in an attempt to lure him back to one of his most iconic roles.

“I knew what the studio was offering him to do it, but money does not motivate Jesse. It’s infuriating,” Sorkin said. “If anything, money is a disincentive for him. It’s admirable. He’s very concerned about raising his kids with too much money.”

Sorkin also recalled his own efforts to court Eisenberg, saying that it “never occurred to me that he wouldn’t want to do it.” After sending the actor a script, Sorkin outlined his arguments for why Eisenberg should return to the role.

“I do remember Jesse saying at one point during the third or fourth back-and-forth (saying), ‘You have come closer to changing my mind than I thought you were going to.’ So I was pleased about that,” the filmmaker added.

In a prior interview with Vanity Fair, Sorkin explained that Eisenberg didn’t want to return to the role because “he simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore (and) that he has his problems with the guy.”

Jeremy Strong instead plays Zuckerberg in “The Social Reckoning,” which releases to theaters Friday.