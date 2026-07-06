Tilly Norwood, the controversial AI “actress,” will soon make history in her first full-length feature film, “Misaligned.”

On Monday, the AI content studio Particle6 announced that it has started development on the project. “Misaligned” also marks Tilly’s first major production in which she will “take the lead.”

The comedy-drama is a “coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos,” according to a news release from Particle6. It takes place inside the “Tillyverse,” described as a “surreal digital world located somewhere up in the Cloud.” There, Tilly is an AI being “with no real body, no childhood and no lived experience of her own … only access to everyone else’s.”

In “Misaligned,” things take a turn when a “seductive rogue bot from the dark web” persuades Tilly to “abandon her guardrails and begin developing desires, impulses and ambitions of her own.” The synopsis foreshadows, “The more terrifyingly human she becomes, the more famous she gets, and, significantly, Tilly begins to develop shame that her very being has been built on the whole of humanity.”

Tilly — a digital character designed to look like a 24-year-old British woman — was created in 2025 by Xicoia, the AI division of Particle6 Group. In March, she made her music video debut with the song “Take the Lead” and revealed that she was working with Hollywood directors on multiple projects. Tilly initially sparked backlash in September 2025, following news that talent agencies were in talks to represent her.

“The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic and self-aware — very Tilly,” Eline van der Velden, CEO and founder of Particle6, said in the news release. “But underneath it, there’s something deeper about identity, performance and our very human fears around AI. And yes, art will most definitely be imitating life.”

In addition to the AI-created “performer,” “Misaligned” will feature a hybrid production team of real-life writers, editors and directors, whom Particle6 has “retrained and upskilled,” as well as AI specialists.

“Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along,” van der Velden explained. “AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time. That’s not a limitation of the technology. That’s the point. The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools, and ‘Misaligned’ is where we put that to work at feature scale.”

As of writing, details about a release date for “Misaligned” have not been announced.