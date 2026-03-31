Colorado Alamo Drafthouse Workers Strike Over ‘Disastrous’ Shift to Phone Orders During Movies

Unionized employees at the Alamo Drafthouse in Sloans Lake, Colorado are going on strike over the dine-in chain’s recent shift to ordering food during movies using phones instead of pen and paper.

The workers will begin their strike this Friday during the opening weekend of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which is expected to bring high turnout to movie theaters worldwide.

Members of the Sloans Lake Alamo, who are unionized by Communications Workers of America Local 7777, say that the “disastrous” shift to scanning QR codes to place food order on phones before and during movies has led to “overcomplicated orders, lack of proper coursing, and increased friction between guests and staff.”

“The QR system isn’t optional, it’s being forced on every guest,” said Katie Hansen of the Sloans Lake bargaining committee. “This creates a worse experience for customers and makes our jobs harder, not easier. I have guests that I have served for 12 years saying they won’t come back again.”

Since being founded in Austin in 1997, Alamo Drafthouse has been known among hardcore moviegoers for its strict policy against talking or texting in theaters, informing customers before the movie starts that those who use their phones will be escorted from the auditorium without a refund after one warning.

But this past January, Alamo Drafthouse announced that the longstanding practice of using order cards and a button to order additional food during a movie would be replaced by an online system accessed through QR codes. On its website, Drafthouse said the shift was being done so that servers would no longer inform moviegoers during the film about last calls for orders and place their checks on their tables, leading ideally to fewer distractions.

The shift has led to major backlash from longtime loyal customers, who have argued that having to turn on phones, scanning a QR code and navigating a mobile site to place orders is just as if not more distracting for moviegoers than the pen-and-paper system. “Lord of the Rings” star and Austin resident Elijah Wood condemned the changes as a “profound and upsetting mistake” and “antithetical to the ethos of Alamo and those who love the theatrical experience they provide.”

In Sloans Lake, Alamo workers also claim that the theater’s management is using the QR code system as justification for future staffing reductions despite the company’s assurances that layoffs would not occur with this shift.

The union says that management offered an an “18-hour guarantee” it says is misleading, as it applies only to scheduled hours rather than actual hours worked and allows management to cut shifts on weekends where audience turnout is expected to be lower. The management also pushed for provisions that would prevent workers from speaking out against the QR system.

Meanwhile, 40 employees at another Colorado Alamo Drafthouse location in Westminster voted to join the CWA union, a move that the union says was done in response to the QR code rollout.

“We are the front line of the Alamo experience,” Hansen said. “This company was built on service. Replacing that with a forced QR system puts that entire experience at risk. Who comes to the movies to be on their phones?”

TheWrap has reached out to Alamo Drafthouse for comment and will update with any response.