Alison Brie Explains Why Larry David Became the Namesake of her ‘Masters of the Universe’ Wig | Video

Larry David is definitely not in “Masters of the Universe,” but he was certainly there in spirit. That’s because, according to Alison Brie, her wig for the film was named after him.

Brie plays Evil-Lyn in the Amazon MGM Studios film, the right-hand woman to Skeletor (Jared Leto). The character has stark white hair, and during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, Brie explained that the look was achieved with a modified bald cap. Instead of trying to go with a bald cap, with a wig on top, with her headpiece on top of that, it was just a bald cap with a strip of hair at the bottom.

“It needed a name, because it was so embarrassing,” the actress admitted. “So we started calling it The Larry David.”

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At that, Meyers held up a photo of the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star next to a photo of Brie in the wig, and indeed, they were eerily similar.

“I did realize — because I was like, ‘Why is Larry not as terrifying?’ And it’s the sideburns!” she said. “I think if I had had white sideburns, it would have solved everything.”

Meyers agreed, but immediately joked that devoted He-Man fans would’ve been deeply upset by the change, and added that, “I’m glad also that Evil-Lyn doesn’t talk like Larry David.”

You can watch Alison Brie’s full appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.

“Masters of the Universe” hits theaters everywhere on June 5.