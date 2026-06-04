Seth Meyers Drags Ted Cruz for Thinking Gas Prices Won’t Matter to Midterms: ‘Do You Not Have a Dad?’ | Video

Senator Ted Cruz argued this week that the current state of gas prices will have no impact on the midterms for Republicans, and it made Seth Meyers wonder just one thing: whether Cruz has a dad.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host played a clip of Cruz appearing on CNBC earlier this week. During the interiew, Cruz was asked point blank if he thinks voters will support the war in Iran come midterm time, as opposed to being upset about the spike in gas prices it’s caused. To that, Cruz said “I don’t think it’s going to impact the midterms materially.”

“You don’t think people care about high gas prices? Do you not have a dad?” Meyers asked. “Because I do, and he’s not a big texter, but when gas goes over $4 a gallon, he blows up my phone like an angry girlfriend.”

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“And by the way, Ted Cruz, I know you have a dad because he helped kill JFK, according to Donald Trump!” Meyers continued. “According to Donald Trump!”

The late night host immediately pointed out that that was a real accusation Trump hurled at Cruz in 2016. In fact, it caused such upset, that the Cruz campaign actually put out a statement denying it, in which they called Trump “detached from reality.”

“Man, you read that, you think a lot has changed in the last 10 years!” Meyers said. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is people care about the price of gas during elections! If you need more data on that, just ask Steve Kornacki. You don’t even have to call him, you just say ‘Kornacki’ three times, and he appears like Beetlejuice.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.