Amanda Seyfried shared that she had no idea that she was listed as one of the executive producers for her hit mystery-thriller “The Housemaid.”

“It was one of those vanity credits, ’cause I didn’t do s–t to make that movie. I only acted in it,” Seyfried revealed on BBC America’s “The Graham Norton Show” on Sunday.

At the time, Seyfried was discussing the massive success of “The Housemaid,” with Norton noting that the film raked in ten times the amount it took to actually make the film.

Watch the clip below.

Applauding the feat, Seyfried admitted that she didn’t even know she was part of the movie’s production team until three weeks into filming.

“I saw the call sheet and I was like, ‘Executive producer? I didn’t sign up for that,’” Seyfried said. She added that she ended up calling other producers of the film who informed her that her agent requested the title for Seyfried during negotiations.

“And I was like, ‘This really better be a hit,’”

She concluded her comments by acknowledging that while vanity credits do exist, there are actors who do build a movie from the ground up.

“What Margot [Robbie] does is really intensely developing movies from jump,” Seyfreid said. “I just jumped in, had a bunch of fun and left. And now, I’m like, they’re sending me on a vacation.”

As TheWrap previously reported, the film starring Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney is set to get a sequel. Sweeney will once again executive produce alongside original book author Freida McFadden. Paul Feig will also produce with Laura Fischer for his Pretty Dangerous Pictures, as well as Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman, Carly Elter and Alex Young.

Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine will return to write the sequel, which has been in development for the past few months. Sweeney is eyed to reprise her role opposite co-star Michele Morrone, with Feig expected to direct. Lionsgate’s Chelsea Kujawa will again oversee production for the studio.