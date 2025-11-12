Sydney Sweeney Needs a ‘F–king Sandwich’ After Amanda Seyfried’s Torture in New Trailer for ‘The Housemaid’

A new trailer has arrived for “The Housemaid,” and to ring in the holiday season, it’s wishing everyone “a merry little mindf–k.”

That comes in large part thanks to Amanda Seyfried’s Nina, who hires Millie (Sydney Sweeney) as her live-in housemaid. Though Nina’s life and home seem idyllic, it quickly becomes clear that all is not well — and that Nina might be a bit unhinged.

At one point, she frantically rifles through the fridge, screaming about Millie throwing away her PTA notes. But just as quickly, she settles down and is calmly telling Millie she needs to be more careful.

You can watch the latest trailer for “The Housemaid” in the video below.

Play video

Set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” things only get more intense — and slightly terrifying, with glimpses of Nina holding a bloody knife — until finally, a bloodied Millie (who also appears to be a prison inmate in one shot?) declares she needs “a f–king sandwich.”

The film, directed by Paul Feig, is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Freida McFadden. Per the official logline, it brings audiences into a “twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems.”

Trying to escape her past, Millie accepts this job, but it quickly becomes “a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal and power.” In addition to Sweeney and Seyfried, the film stars “It Ends With Us” and “Drop” star Brandon Sklenar.

“The Housemaid” hits theaters on Dec. 19.