‘The Housemaid 2’ to Begin Filming in 2026 With Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig Attached to Return

Lionsgate is in it for the long haul with “The Housemaid,” setting concrete plans to begin production on sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret” in 2026.

Sydney Sweeney will once again executive produce alongside original book author Freida McFadden. Paul Feig will also produce with Laura Fischer for his Pretty Dangerous Pictures, as well as Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman, Carly Elter and Alex Young.

Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine will be back to write the sequel, which has already been in development for the past few months, with Sweeney eyed to reprise her role opposite co-star Michele Morrone and Feig intended to direct. Lionsgate’s Chelsea Kujawa will again oversee production for the studio.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with ‘The Housemaid’ and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew,” Feig said in a Tuesday statement. “We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

“We’re thrilled with the reception and incredibly proud of this entire team from Freida McFadden to our partners at Lionsgate, and the outstanding work of Paul and Laura. Most rewarding has been seeing how strongly audiences are connecting with the film,” Lieberman echoed.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of ‘The Housemaid’ and want to know what happens next,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson added. “We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners Todd, Paul, Laura, Carly, Alex and Sydney. ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”

“The Housemaid” has already grossed $133 million globally since its Dec. 19 premiere. The first movie in the franchise also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar and is still playing in theaters.