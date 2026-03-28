Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa’s R-Rated ‘Animal Friends’ Pushed to 2027 at Warner Bros.

Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa’s’ r-rated “Animal Friends” has been pushed yet again for the fifth time and will now be released on Jan. 22, 2027, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment announced Friday.

The live-action hybrid road trip adventure was previously scheduled to be released on June. 5, 2026. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the spin is that the actors from the film will be available at that time to do press.

Prior to June 5, the film was also previously scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, Oct. 10, 2025, and Aug. 15, 2025.

The official logline for “Animal Friends” reads: Two fugitive animals embark on an adventure across America to find the ranch that was once their home, healing their friendship while pursued by an equally “odd-couple” DEA agent and Fish and Wildlife ranger with something to prove.

The film also co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae and Dan Levy. Peter Atencio, who made “Keanu” and “The Machine,” is directing from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The film initially went into production back in June 2023.

Legendary is producing alongside Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Visual effects and animation will be provided by DNEG, who provided the animation for the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Nimona” and visual effects for features like “Dune: Part Two” and “Furiosa.” The idea for the film came from a meeting between Burrows, Mider and Maximum Effort’s Patrick Gooing

Movies currenlty getting released on June 5 are Amazon MGM Studios’ “Masters of the Universe,” Lionsgate’s “Power Ballad” starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, and Paramount/Miramax’s “Scary Movie.”