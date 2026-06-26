Mexican Animator Luis De La Rosa Dies at 34 in Annecy Train Accident

Mexican animator Luis de la Rosa, whose past credits include work on films such as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “My Little Pony: The Movie,” died Wednesday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. He was 34.

On Friday, local newspaper Le Dauphine Libéré reported that a man in his 30s had been struck and killed by a train on Wednesday after walking too close to the train tracks that run alongside a road near the outskirts of Annecy. While emergency services were called, the man’s life was unable to be saved. The victim, who was reported to have been wearing accreditation for the Annecy Film Festival when he died, was later identified on social media as de la Rosa.

A police investigation has been opened to further determine the exact specifics of de la Rosa’s death. The area where he was killed is reportedly secured by a fence and off-limits to pedestrians.

The festival has since confirmed the tragic death. Annecy Artistic Director Marcel Jean is set to give his condolences and honor de la Rosa, who is often credited on his work as Luis de la Rosa Obregón, during the festival’s closing ceremony on Sunday.

Born and raised in Mexico, de la Rosa graduated from the Vancouver Film School with honors. He was still based in Vancouver at the time of his death. De la Rosa was said to be in attendance at Annecy participating in the festival’s industry marketplace, MIFA, with an original project.

The animator’s Instagram page has been flooded in recent hours with comments from those mourning his death. In his second-to-last post, de la Rosa helped ring in 2026 with a collection of animatics and some lessons he had learned over the course of his growing animation career.

“Another year, another lesson. 1. Find yourself in the things you love. 2. Pay attention to what you see that others don’t. 3. Faith is not rational; the biggest decisions are instinctual,” de la Rosa wrote. “4. Make sure your intentions are driven by love. 5. The path only opens as you walk through it.”