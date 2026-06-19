James Burrows, King of the Multi-Cam Sitcom, Dies at 85

James Burrows, the 11-time Emmy-winning television director behind shows like “Taxi,” “Cheers” and “Will & Grace,” has died. He was 85.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” his family shared in a statement to People on Friday. “For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

“Over the course of his unparalleled career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and was instrumental in creating some of the most iconic series ever produced,” they continued, “including ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Taxi,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘Frasier,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ among many others.”

Burrows was also the recipient of six Directors Guild of America Awards, as well the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award for Television in 2015. He was even the subject of the NBC special “Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows” in 2016 and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2006. No cause of death was readily made public.

“But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued and appreciated,” his family’s message further noted. “Burrows understood that great comedy was never simply about laughter. It was about humanity, connection and truth. That understanding became the foundation of a career that forever changed television. His influence will continue to be felt for generations through the countless artists he inspired, the stories he helped tell and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work.”

Born Dec. 30, 1940, in Los Angeles — as the son to famed Broadway scribe Abe Burrows, no less — Burrows got his start in TV with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1974. While impossible to list every show he touched, the director famously co-created “Cheers” and was an executive producer on “Will & Grace” as well as ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” reunion specials. His final work was as director/EP on all 10 episodes of Hulu’s “Mid-Century Modern” in 2025.

“Above all else, Burrows was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, his four daughters and his seven grandchildren,” his loved ones concluded. “He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts are with Debbie, his children and grandchildren, his family, friends, collaborators and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory be a blessing.”