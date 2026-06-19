The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO and More

HBO, Paramount+ and Apple TV all have major season premieres slated for this weekend. HBO is set to bring back its first “Game of Thrones” spin-off for more bloody battles and flame-soaked dragon fights, while both Paramount+ and Apple TV are on deck to unveil the second seasons of two wildly different, equally beloved streaming hits that premiered two years ago.

Elsewhere, Netflix has a new rom-com tearjerker on the way and Hulu has a comedy original that offers a whole new take on the term “arrested development.”

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott in “Pressure” (StudioCanal) “Pressure” (2026) A few weeks after it was released in U.S. theaters, “Pressure” has become available to rent and buy to stream at home. Director Anthony Maras’ adaptation of co-writer David Haig’s 2014 stage play stars Brendan Fraser as Dwight D. Eisenhower and follows him as he works with a team of military officials and meteorologists to find the right window for the Normandy landings of D-Day during the height of World War II. In addition to Fraser, the film’s all-star cast includes Andrew Scott, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis, and it received largely positive reviews when it was released last month. If you consider yourself a bit of a history buff, you might want to check out “Pressure” on VOD this weekend.

“Never Change!” (Hulu) “Never Change!” (Hulu) One of this year’s oddest comedies has arrived on Hulu this week. Director Marty Schousboe’s “Never Change!” follows members of the graduating class of 2008 who are forced due to a legal technicality to return to high school in their mid-30s, all while struggling to reconcile their adult baggage with their lingering teenage angst. ALSO READ:

The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Right Now Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jo Firestone, Topher Grace, Zach Cherry, Ana Gasteyer, John Reynolds and Sofia Black-D’Elia, “Never Change!” might not be for everyone. But those who are interested may want to make some time for it this week. It premiered Wednesday on Hulu.

“The Simpsons: Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” (Disney+) “The Simpsons: Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” (Disney+) On Wednesday, Disney+ unveiled “The Simpsons: Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition,” the first of its three planned “Simpsons” specials arriving on the platform this summer. A two-parter, the special follows Marge as she imagines different, alternate reality versions of her husband Homer after he acts irresponsibly with their kids while on a date with her. The special’s guest stars include Betty Gilpin, Jon Hamm, Laufey and Tegan and Sara, and if you are a die-hard “Simpsons” fan, “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” deserves a spot on your watchlist this week.

Sam Worthington and Britt Lower in “I Will Find You.” (Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix) “I Will Find You” (Netflix) “I Will Find You” is one of two noteworthy scripted originals arriving on Netflix this week. Based on a 2023 novel of the same name by author Harlan Coben, this limited drama series follows a father (Sam Worthington) who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his son only to learn new information that suggests his son may actually still be alive. Worthington headlines an impressive cast in the series, which also counts “Severance” star Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Erin Richards, Jonathan Tucker, Madeleine Stowe and Clancy Brown among its ensemble. All of the series’ eight episodes premiered Thursday on Netflix.

Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson in “Voicemails for Isabelle” (Credit: Netflix) “Voicemails for Isabelle” (Netflix) The title for Netflix’s biggest scripted premiere of the week goes to “Voicemails for Isabelle.” Written and directed by “Scrambled” filmmaker Leah McKendrick, this romantic dramedy follows a young man (Nick Robinson) who starts receiving voicemails on his phone number that an anonymous woman (Zoey Deutch) calls to leave for her late sister. Romance inevitably ensues once the two characters’ paths cross, even as the secret origin of their connection looms over their relationship. Like a few other titles on this list, “Voicemails for Isabelle” boasts an exciting, stacked cast. The film’s stars include not just Robinson and Deutch but also Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Bravo and McKendrick herself. If you are in the mood for something this weekend that has the potential to make you laugh, swoon and cry, you may not want to look any further than “Voicemails for Isabelle.”

“Sugar” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Sugar” Season 2 (Apple TV) Over two years after it made its unexpected, seemingly out-of-nowhere premiere on Apple TV, “Sugar” is finally back with its second season. Colin Farrell reprises his lead role in the genre-bending, Mark Protosevich-created series, which promises to grapple in its second season with the ripples caused by the traumatic events and shocking, reality-shifting twists of its first. If you were a fan of “Sugar” Season 1, you will likely want to check out its new episodes this summer. The first installment of “Sugar” Season 2 premieres Friday on Apple TV.

Matt Smith in “House of the Dragon.” (HBO) “House of the Dragon” Season 3 (HBO Max) Speaking of shows that are making their long-awaited returns this week, HBO’s first “Game of Thrones” spin-off, “House of the Dragon,” is set to kick off its highly-anticipated third season Sunday night. Picking up where its sophomore season left off, “House of the Dragon” Season 3 promises to further raise the stakes, action, gore and bloody consequences this time around, as Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) quest for the Iron Throne continues to cost both her and her enemies alike. The season’s first episode premieres Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max.