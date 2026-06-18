Netflix Back on Top of Nielsen Charts With 3 Biggest Titles, Including Canceled ‘The Boroughs’

After a scripted slowdown, Netflix is back on top of Nielsen’s streaming charts, with the streamer being home to the top three programs during the week of May 18, including the since-canceled “The Boroughs.”

The Duffer brothers-produced “The Boroughs,” which sees a retirement community battling an otherworldly threat, tallied 1.2 billion viewing minutes following its premiere, boosting it to the No. 2 spot on the overall streaming programs list for the week. Notably, about 57% of viewing came from viewers over 50.

Viewership for “The Boroughs,” which was canceled earlier this week, was trumped by Netflix’s “Nemesis,” which scored 1.3 billion minutes, soaring to the top of the overall streaming list in its first full week of availability. Netflix held down the top three spots on the overall list, with documentary “The Crash” scoring 1.2 billion minutes.

The appearances mark the first time since March that Netflix had a scripted show atop Netflix’s streaming charts, with the last appearance being “Beauty in Black” with 1.36 billion minutes during the week of March 23.

In total, Netflix accounted for five of the top 10 overall top programs for the week of streaming, including “GOAT” with 839 million minutes viewed as well as “Grey’s Anatomy,” which scored 749 million across Hulu and Netflix.

Notably, the No. 4 spot on the overall streaming list went to Prime Video’s “The Boys,” which scored 1.1 billion minute as it debuted its series finale.

Other notable entries on the top 10 were Prime Video’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” with 809 million minutes viewed; “The Big Bang Theory,” which scored 744 million minutes on HBO Max; and Paramount’s “Dutton Ranch,” which scored 736 million minutes viewed on Paramount+.

Beyond “The Crash,” “GOAT” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War,” the movie list also included Netflix’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with 394 million minutes and “Swapped” at 362 million minutes.