Netflix’s Kevin Hart Roast Knocks ‘Euphoria’ Out of No. 1 on Streaming Chart

Last week’s Samba TV weekly Wrap Report looked at the ongoing battle between Netflix and HBO Max for the top of the streaming chart. As if on cue, Netflix stormed back to take the top spot this week.

“The Roast of Kevin Hart,” the latest in the streamer’s incredibly popular series of celebrity slam-fests, debuts at Number 1 this week. The diminutive actor-comedian was the subject of many jokes from a wide-ranging cast that included Shane Gillis, Jeff Ross, Chelsea Handler, and Katt Williams, among others.

Of course, if Netflix is up, HBO Max has to go down, and “Euphoria” drops to second place this week. The third and final season of the popular coming-of-age drama has two episodes remaining. Will it retake the number one spot before its time is up?

“Euphoria” is actually the middle of a Netflix sandwich this week, as “Remarkably Bright Creatures” comes in third. The offbeat drama, narrated by an octopus in an aquarium, is up one spot from last week.

Meanwhile, “The Boys” on Prime Video slides down to fourth as it nears its grand finale. Stay tuned to next week’s Wrap Report to see where the last episode of its fifth and final season lands on the chart.

There’s a run of three Netflix titles up next, beginning with the chart debut of “The Crash.” The true crime documentary looks at how the investigation of a car crash that killed two teenagers turned into a murder case.

If that’s not enough macabre content, Netflix has more true crime, with the docu-series “Worst Ex Ever” landing in sixth this week.

There’s lighter fare up next with “GOAT.” The animated kids’ movie is about an anthropomorphized goat who dreams of playing professional “roarball” (his world’s version of basketball). The challenge? Goats are much smaller than the panthers, giraffes, lions and polar bears that dominate the court.

We stick with the barnyard animal titles in eighth as “Rooster” hangs around for another week. The HBO Max comedy wrapped its season last week, and it’s always a good sign for future returns if a series can build word-of-mouth viewership even after it wraps.

“Your Friends & Neighbors,” the Apple TV+ Jon Hamm vehicle, is down two spots this week, landing in ninth.

Closing out the streaming chart is “Nemesis,” another Netflix debut. The crime series follows a gang of thieves planning “one last job,” and the detective bent on stopping them after the murder of his partner.

Over on linear, “American Idol” is dominant, extending its streak at the top of the chart to five weeks. This week it fends off a pair of CBS titles, with “Marshals” landing in second, followed by “Tracker” in third.

In a strong week for scripted series, “Chicago Med” and “Fire” go back-to-back, landing in fourth and fifth, respectively. The long-running CBS procedural “NCIS” comes in seventh, and another airing of “Marshals” lands in eighth.

The season finale of “Saturday Night Live,” with host Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney, lands in seventh. Finally, what’s a linear chart without some “Wheel of Fortune?” The game show claims the last two spots on our Top 10 this week.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.