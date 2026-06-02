Everything New on Streaming in June: Netflix, Hulu and More

It’s a new season, a new month, and a new set of options on streaming.

If you pay for every streamer possible, that means a lot of options. But, if you only pay for one or two at a time, it might mean that a movie you had been putting off watching for a bit has moved. So, before you go to queue it up only to face heartbreak — or, before you find yourself endlessly scrolling trying to figure out what to watch — check out our list of where everything’s at

You can find a full list of what’s new on streaming in June below.

Netflix

June 1

“Assassination Classroom” Season 2

“Bee Movie”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Chronicles of Riddick”

“Cinderella Man”

“Creed”

“Creed II”

“Creed III”

“Father of the Bride”

“Father of the Bride: Part II”

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“The Girl on the Train”

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle”

“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-5

“Hot Summer Nights”

“House on Haunted Hill”

“Identity Thief”

“Inside Man”

“Inside Man: Most Wanted”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Made of Honor”



“Miracle”

“Muriel’s Wedding”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Out of Africa”

“Pitch Black”

“Rachel Getting Married”

“Riddick”

“Rocky”

“Rocky Balboa”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Rookie of the Year”

“Rudy”

“Runaway Bride”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”

“The Wedding Date”

“The Wedding Planner”

June 3

“David”

“The Hot Seat”

“Michael Jackson: The Verdict”

June 4

“Maa Behen”

“The Murder of Rachel Nickell”

“Night Shift For Cuties”

“Poldi”

“The Witness”

June 5

“The Marked Woman”

“Mexico 86”

“Office Romance”

“Teach You a Lesson”

June 6

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22

“Resident Alien” Season 4

June 7

“Poor Things”

“USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory”

June 8

“Sesame Street” Volume 3

“Shrill” Seasons 1-3

June 9

“Norway: The Dark Horse”

June 10

“Colors Of Evil: Black”

“My Family” Season 2

“Outlast: The Jungle”

“The Rest is Football”

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico)” Season 5

June 11

“The Evil Lawyer”

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 5

“Viral Hit”

June 12

“I Am Frankelda”

“Maternal Instinct”

“The Polygamist”

June 13

“Song Sung Blue”

June 14

“Piece by Piece”

June 15

“Drinking Buddies”

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

June 16

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 3

“Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection” Vol. 1-3

“Funny People”

“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” Seasons 1-2

June 17

“André Is an Idiot”

June 18

“I Will Find You”

June 19

“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale”

“Color Book”

“Oasis”

“Voicemails for Isabelle”

June 20

“The Root Of The Game”

June 22

“The Last Ship” Seasons 1-5

“Rhythm + Flow Italy” Season 3

June 23

“Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me”

June 24

“The American Experiment”

“Another Self” Season 3

“In the Hand of Dante”

June 25

“Avatar The Last Airbender” Season 2

Miya Cech as Toph in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Katie Yu/Netflix)

June 26

“Chris & Martina: The Final Set”

“Little Brother”

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3

June 27

“Agent Kim Reactivated”

June 30

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 4

Prime Video

June 1

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“A Bridge Too Far” (1977)

“A Cinderella Story” (2004)

“A Man Called Otto” (2023)

“A Walk Among The Tombstones” (2014)

“Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle” (2000)

“Barb Wire” (1996)

“Beethoven” (1992)

“Ben-Hur” (2016)

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” (2020)

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989)

“Birds Like Us” (2022)

“Bloodsport” (1988)

“Blown Away” (1994)

“Brewster’s Millions” (1985)

“Bring It On” (2000)

“Bull Durham” (1988)

“Career Opportunities” (1991)

“Crooklyn” (1994)

“Cyrano” (2022)

“Deliver Us From Eva” (2003)

“Doom: Annihilation” (2019)

“Double Impact” (1991)

“Dragonfly” (2002)

“End Of Watch” (2012)

“Escape Room” (2019)

“Four Weddings And A Funeral” (2019)

“Guns Akimbo” (2020)

“Hackers” (1995)

“Heartbreakers” (2001)

“Hellfighters” (1968)

“Hoosiers” (1987)

“How It Ends” (2021)

“Invasion Of The Body Snatchers” (1956)

“Larry Crowne” (2011)

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde” (2003)



“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (2022)

“Mad Max” (1980)

“Mallrats” (1995)

“Masters of the Universe” (1987)

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

“Milk” (2009)

“Mississippi Burning” (1988)

“Out Of Time” (2003)

“Paths Of Glory” (1957)

“Platoon” (1987)

“Public Enemies” (2009)

“Red River” (1948)

“Rob Roy” (1995)

“Stargate” (1994)

“Stargate Origins: Catherine” (2018)

“The Apartment” (1960)

“The Big Country” (1958)

“The Birdcage” (1996)

“The Borrowers” (1997)

“The Debt” (2011)

“The Emoji Movie” (2017)

“The Jackal” (1997)

“The Man In The Iron Mask” (1998)

“The Night Of The Hunter” (1955)

“The Notebook” (2004)

“The Protege” (2021)

“The Secret Of My Success” (1987)

“Thoroughbreds” (2018)

“Trolls” (2016)

“West Side Story” (1961)

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (2022)

“Wimbledon” (2004)

“Xanadu” (1980)

June 3

“Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5 (2026)

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 (2026)

“The Nut Job” (2014)

June 5

“Asterix: The Mansions Of The Gods” (2017)

“Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion” (2018)

“Boonie Bears Guardian Code” (2025)

“Hitpig!” (2024)

“The Blackening” (2023)

“The Pout-Pout Fish” (2026)

“Wow: Message From Outer Space” (2025)

June 6

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (2024)

June 10

“Every Year After” (2026)

June 11

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” (2023)

June 12

“Plane” (2023)

June 16

“Race” (2016)

June 17

“Your Fault: London” (2026)

June 19

“The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants” (2025)

June 22

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” (2026)

“ACES: The ATP No. 1 Club” (2026)

June 23

“Priscilla” (2023)

“Priscilla” (A24)

HBO Max

June 1

A History of Violence

Act of Violence

Brainstorm

Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)

Clash by Night

Contagion

Du Barry was a Lady

Duffy of San Quentin

Each Dawn I Die

Executive Suite

Fingers

Flamingo Road

Gangster, The

Hell or High Water

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang

I Died a Thousand Times

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Illegal

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Invisible Stripes

Isle of Dogs

King of the Underworld

Kismet

Lady in the Lake

Lady Killer

Lightning Strikes Twice

Little Caesar

Marked Woman

Mid90s

Midsommar

Murder, My Sweet

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

Nora Prentiss

On Dangerous Ground

Out of the Fog

Phenix City Story

Private Detective 62

Red Light

Roadblock

Room (2015)

Serenade

Stoker

Storm Warning

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Asphalt Jungle

The F.B.I. Story

The Locket

The Lost Patrol

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortal Storm

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Racket

The Roaring Twenties

The Rock

The Set-Up

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

The Unsuspected

The West Point Story (1950)

They Drive by Night

They Made Me a Criminal

Three Strangers

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Walk Softly, Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Where Danger Lives

Words and Music

Young Man with a Horn



June 2

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 3 (TLC)

Battle on the Beach, Season 5 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID)

Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID)



June 3

Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID)

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID)

Ready Player One



June 4

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 6 (ID)

Wheeler Dealers: World Tour, Season 1



June 5

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 212 (HGTV)

Pillion (A24)

The Topurias (HBO Original)



June 7

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight of The World) (HBO Original)



June 8

100 Cooks, Season 1 (Food Network)

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)



June 9

Crashers, Season 1 (HGTV)

Eva Longoria: Searching For France, Season 1 (CNN Original)

The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Documentary (CNN Original)



June 10

Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise (ID)



June 11

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 42 (Food Network)

Gran Turismo



June 12

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 257 (HGTV)

Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original)



June 14

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 11 (OWN)

My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim)



June 15

House of the Dragon, Season 2 (ASL)

Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim)



June 16

Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original)

Little Singles, Season 1 (TLC)



June 18

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever (CNN Original)



June 19

How to Make a Killing (A24)

Ultras: Passion and Death (HBO Original)



June 21

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original)

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (with ASL)

Emma D’Arcy in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)



June 23

The Welcome Table (HBO Original)



June 24

Homestead Rescue, Season 14 (Discovery)

Life of the Party

Love It or List It, Season 21 (HGTV)

Why We Dream (CNN Films)



June 26

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 213 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 258 (HGTV)

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Undertone (A24)



June 30

Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story (HBO Original)

Hulu

June 1

Doctor on the Edge: Premiere (Hulu Original)

ABC Secret Savings: Sizzling Savings June Shopping Extravaganza

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

AI: Artificial Intelligence En Espanol (2001)

Benjamin (2018)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can En Espanol (2002)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1998)

Eddie Izzard: Glorious (1997)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Emoji Movie En Espanol (2017)

52 Tuesdays (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

Gladiator (2000)

Hancock (2008)

Hancock En Espanol (2008)

Independence Day (1996)

The Intern (2015)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell Kid (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

The Man with the Answers (2018)

Maria Bamford: Local Act (2023)

Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand (2020)

Mirrors (2008)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Deeds En Espanol (2002)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

Out (Pixar Sparkshort) (2020)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Postcards from the Edge en espanol (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Prince of Tides en espanol (1991)

Quinceanera (2006)

Quinceanera En Espanol (2006)

Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

The Raid: Redemption En Espanol (2012)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

The Remains Of The Day En Espanol (1993)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation En Espanol (2012)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Resident Evil: Vendetta En Espanol (2017)

Retreat (2011)

Retreat En Espanol (2011)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Russell Peters: Deported (2020)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby En Espanol (2006)

12 Years A Slave (2013)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers En Espanol (2007)

Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in 2007’s “Transformers” (Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: Age Of Extinction En Espanol (2014)

Trevor: the Musical (2022)

The Waterboy (1998)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan En Espanol (2008)

June 2

Not Suitable For Work: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kneecap (2024)

Kneecap En Espanol (2024)

June 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 2-4

Ancient Empires: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Complete Season 1

Crumbling of America: Complete Season 1

First To Fight: The Black Tankers Of WWII: Complete Season 1

Fort Knox: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gettysburg: Complete Season 1

Hamilton: Building America: Complete Season 1

Jimpa (2025)

Love Island: Season 13 Premiere

Mob Land (2023)

June 5

Hannah Berner: None of My Business: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Keeper (2025)

June 6

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 21

Four Weddings: Complete Season 3

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes: Complete S3

Police Women of Broward County: Complete Season 2

Police Women of Cincinnati: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 4 & 9

June 8

Alice & Steve: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

June 9

It Ends With Us (2024)

It Ends With Us En Espanol (2024)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)

Underworld: Blood Wars En Espanol (2017)

June 10

Dragon Striker: Complete Season 1

June 11

Abraham Lincoln: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 7

Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 14

June 13

Bobby’s Triple Threat: Complete Season 4

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 6 & 7

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

On the Red Carpet Presents: “Toy Story 5”

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 4

The Home (2025)

June 14

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

June 17

Never Change!: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Season: Complete Season 1

June 18

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 8

Million Dollar Nannies: Complete Season 1

June 20

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 12 & 17

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 35

House Hunters: Complete Season 262

Junk or Jackpot?: Complete Season 1

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 9

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

The Creator (2023)

June 21

Between The Temples (2024)

Between The Temples En Espanol (2024)

The Forge (2024)

The Forge En Espanol (2024)

June 25

FX’s The Bear: Complete Fifth and Final Season

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear.” (Credit: FX)

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 2

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 2

Where Pretty Girls Die (2025)

June 26

CMA Fest presented by SoFi

Americana (2023)

Queens of the Dead (2025)

June 27

Alex vs America: Complete Season 5

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 2

Izzy Does It: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12 & 14

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 8

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 7

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

June 30

Happily Never After: Complete Seasons 1-3

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter En Espanol (2017)

Disney+

June 1

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere

June 2

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 3

Hoppers — Premiere

June 4

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere

June 5

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 6

Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

June 8

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 9

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 10

Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere

June 11

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET

The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director’s Cut | Bonus Feature

David Duchovny as Fox Mulder on “The X-Files” (CREDIT: Fox)

June 12

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

June 13

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

June 14

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET

Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature

June 15

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 16

Imagineer That! – New Episode

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere

June 19

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

June 20

Disney+ and ESPN*: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

June 21

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET

June 22

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 23

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere

Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

June 26

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

June 27

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

June 28

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)

Paramount+

June 1

Parenthood (Season 1-6)

Topuria Matador | Paramount+ Original Series

4:44: Last Day On Earth

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Beach Rats

Bebe’s Kids

Blue Hawaii

Blue Story

Borrego

Boys And Girls

Bran Nue Dae

Buddy Games

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Amy

Clerks

Lionsgate/Fathom Events

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Come Away

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Death Becomes Her

Defiance

Dreamland

Eagle Eye

Easy Come, Easy Go

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Fatman

Four Brothers

Frida

Fun in Acapulco

G.I. Blues

Get Real

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Holmes & Watson

Homefront

Hot Rod

Hotel for Dogs

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Juice

King Creole

Kinky Boots

Last Vegas

Light of My Life

Masterminds

Mean Creek

Monster Trucks

Orange County

Paid in Full

Pain & Gain

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peter Rabbit

Pride

Rango

Rat Race

Roustabout

Selma

Shane

Son of Rambow

Southpaw

Staten Island Summer

Taken

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Angry Birds Movie

The Big Short

The Bounty Hunter

The Boys Are Back

The Dark Tower

The Gambler

The Italian Job

The Kings of Summer

The Last Duel

The Manchurian Candidate

The Night Clerk

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

The Two Jakes

The Words

Trading Places

True Grit

Uncle Buck

Virtuosity

Where The Wild Things Are

Without a Paddle

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Witness

June 2

Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal | Paramount+ Original Docuseries

June 7

The 79th Annual Tony Awards Live Special

June 9

Kickback

June 10

All The Queen’s Men | Season 5 | Paramount+ Original Series

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 3)

The Smurfs (Season 4)

June 13

The Ultimate Fighter (Seasons 6, 8, 9, 11-16, 18-20, 22-30)

June 14

UFC AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Topuria vs. Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighter | Season 34 | Paramount+ Original Series

Life During Wartime

June 17

Rubble & Crew (Season 3)

June 18

Nine

June 20

Piranha

June 21

The Agency | Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series

June 24

The Thundermans: Undercover (Season 2)

June 30

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless | Season 6 | Paramount+ Original Series

Peacock

June 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

47 Ronin

The A-Team

Being John Malkovich

The Birdcage

Black Hawk Down

Blended

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Chinatown

Contraband

Darkest Hour

Deepwater Horizon

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegient

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Exorcist: Believer

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Father Figures

Firebird

First Blood

Freeheld

Fruitvale Station

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Geostorm

Get On Up

Girls Trip

Good Morning, Vietnam

Happy Gilmore

How to Train Your Dragon

Imitation Game

The Insider

Instant Family

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kingdom of Heaven

Law Abiding Citizen

Limbo*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Mechanic

Megamind

Miami Vice

Open Range

Over the Hedge

Paddington

Pain & Gain

Patch Adams

Patriots Day*

The Pink Panther

Puss in Boots

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Resident Evil

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Seed of Chucky

Spider-Man: Homecoming

St. Vincent

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

True Grit

The Untouchables

The Wedding Singer

Woody Woodpecker

June 2

Love Island USA, Season 8 Premiere

Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 Finale

The Alpinist

June 3

Summer House, Season 10 Reunion

Password, Season 3 Premiere

America’s Got Talent, Season 21 Premiere

Terry Crews on “America’s Got Talent” Season 20 (Trae Patton/NBC)

June 4

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 Reunion

June 5

Lorne (Peacock Exclusive)

June 8

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 Premiere

El Mundial es Nuestro – Special

June 9

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11 Premiere

Top Chef, Season 23 Finale

American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 Premiere

June 10

Summer House, Season 10 Reunion

June 11

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 Reunion

My New Favorite Futbolista, Season 2

June 12

Surviving Earth, Season 1 Premiere

June 14

Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 8 Premiere

June 15

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 Finale

June 16

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 3 Premiere

June 18

The Capture, Season 3

Wolf Man

June 22

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 Reunion

June 25

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Premiere

Last Breath

June 26

Strung – Premiere

June 28

Philly Homicide, Season 2 Finale

The Holdovers