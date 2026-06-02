Everything New on Streaming in June: Netflix, Hulu and More

It’s a new season, a new month, and a new set of options on streaming.
If you pay for every streamer possible, that means a lot of options. But, if you only pay for one or two at a time, it might mean that a movie you had been putting off watching for a bit has moved. So, before you go to queue it up only to face heartbreak — or, before you find yourself endlessly scrolling trying to figure out what to watch — check out our list of where everything’s at
You can find a full list of what’s new on streaming in June below.
Netflix
June 1
“Assassination Classroom” Season 2
“Bee Movie”
“The Big Lebowski”
“The Chronicles of Riddick”
“Cinderella Man”
“Creed”
“Creed II”
“Creed III”
“Father of the Bride”
“Father of the Bride: Part II”
“The Fault in Our Stars”
“Four Weddings and a Funeral”
“Fried Green Tomatoes”
“The Girl on the Train”
“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle”
“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-5
“Hot Summer Nights”
“House on Haunted Hill”
“Identity Thief”
“Inside Man”
“Inside Man: Most Wanted”
“The Karate Kid”
“The Karate Kid”
“The Karate Kid Part II”
“The Karate Kid Part III”
“Little Miss Sunshine”
“Made of Honor”
“Miracle”
“Muriel’s Wedding”
“My Best Friend’s Wedding”
“Out of Africa”
“Pitch Black”
“Rachel Getting Married”
“Riddick”
“Rocky”
“Rocky Balboa”
“Rocky III”
“Rocky IV”
“Rocky V”
“Rookie of the Year”
“Rudy”
“Runaway Bride”
“Scooby-Doo”
“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”
“The Wedding Date”
“The Wedding Planner”
June 3
“David”
“The Hot Seat”
“Michael Jackson: The Verdict”
June 4
“Maa Behen”
“The Murder of Rachel Nickell”
“Night Shift For Cuties”
“Poldi”
“The Witness”
June 5
“The Marked Woman”
“Mexico 86”
“Office Romance”
“Teach You a Lesson”
June 6
“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22
“Resident Alien” Season 4
June 7
“Poor Things”
“USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory”
June 8
“Sesame Street” Volume 3
“Shrill” Seasons 1-3
June 9
“Norway: The Dark Horse”
June 10
“Colors Of Evil: Black”
“My Family” Season 2
“Outlast: The Jungle”
“The Rest is Football”
“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico)” Season 5
June 11
“The Evil Lawyer”
“Sweet Magnolias” Season 5
“Viral Hit”
June 12
“I Am Frankelda”
“Maternal Instinct”
“The Polygamist”
June 13
“Song Sung Blue”
June 14
“Piece by Piece”
June 15
“Drinking Buddies”
“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”
“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”
June 16
“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 3
“Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection” Vol. 1-3
“Funny People”
“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” Seasons 1-2
June 17
“André Is an Idiot”
June 18
“I Will Find You”
June 19
“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale”
“Color Book”
“Oasis”
“Voicemails for Isabelle”
June 20
“The Root Of The Game”
June 22
“The Last Ship” Seasons 1-5
“Rhythm + Flow Italy” Season 3
June 23
“Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me”
June 24
“The American Experiment”
“Another Self” Season 3
“In the Hand of Dante”
June 25
“Avatar The Last Airbender” Season 2
June 26
“Chris & Martina: The Final Set”
“Little Brother”
“Pokémon Horizons” Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3
June 27
“Agent Kim Reactivated”
June 30
“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 4
Prime Video
June 1
“12 Angry Men” (1957)
“A Bridge Too Far” (1977)
“A Cinderella Story” (2004)
“A Man Called Otto” (2023)
“A Walk Among The Tombstones” (2014)
“Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle” (2000)
“Barb Wire” (1996)
“Beethoven” (1992)
“Ben-Hur” (2016)
“Bill & Ted Face The Music” (2020)
“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)
“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989)
“Birds Like Us” (2022)
“Bloodsport” (1988)
“Blown Away” (1994)
“Brewster’s Millions” (1985)
“Bring It On” (2000)
“Bull Durham” (1988)
“Career Opportunities” (1991)
“Crooklyn” (1994)
“Cyrano” (2022)
“Deliver Us From Eva” (2003)
“Doom: Annihilation” (2019)
“Double Impact” (1991)
“Dragonfly” (2002)
“End Of Watch” (2012)
“Escape Room” (2019)
“Four Weddings And A Funeral” (2019)
“Guns Akimbo” (2020)
“Hackers” (1995)
“Heartbreakers” (2001)
“Hellfighters” (1968)
“Hoosiers” (1987)
“How It Ends” (2021)
“Invasion Of The Body Snatchers” (1956)
“Larry Crowne” (2011)
“Legally Blonde” (2001)
“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde” (2003)
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (2022)
“Mad Max” (1980)
“Mallrats” (1995)
“Masters of the Universe” (1987)
“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)
“Milk” (2009)
“Mississippi Burning” (1988)
“Out Of Time” (2003)
“Paths Of Glory” (1957)
“Platoon” (1987)
“Public Enemies” (2009)
“Red River” (1948)
“Rob Roy” (1995)
“Stargate” (1994)
“Stargate Origins: Catherine” (2018)
“The Apartment” (1960)
“The Big Country” (1958)
“The Birdcage” (1996)
“The Borrowers” (1997)
“The Debt” (2011)
“The Emoji Movie” (2017)
“The Jackal” (1997)
“The Man In The Iron Mask” (1998)
“The Night Of The Hunter” (1955)
“The Notebook” (2004)
“The Protege” (2021)
“The Secret Of My Success” (1987)
“Thoroughbreds” (2018)
“Trolls” (2016)
“West Side Story” (1961)
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (2022)
“Wimbledon” (2004)
“Xanadu” (1980)
June 3
“Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5 (2026)
“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 (2026)
“The Nut Job” (2014)
June 5
“Asterix: The Mansions Of The Gods” (2017)
“Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion” (2018)
“Boonie Bears Guardian Code” (2025)
“Hitpig!” (2024)
“The Blackening” (2023)
“The Pout-Pout Fish” (2026)
“Wow: Message From Outer Space” (2025)
June 6
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (2024)
June 10
“Every Year After” (2026)
June 11
“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” (2023)
June 12
“Plane” (2023)
June 16
“Race” (2016)
June 17
“Your Fault: London” (2026)
June 19
“The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants” (2025)
June 22
“See You at Work Tomorrow!” (2026)
“ACES: The ATP No. 1 Club” (2026)
June 23
“Priscilla” (2023)
HBO Max
June 1
A History of Violence
Act of Violence
Brainstorm
Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)
Clash by Night
Contagion
Du Barry was a Lady
Duffy of San Quentin
Each Dawn I Die
Executive Suite
Fingers
Flamingo Road
Gangster, The
Hell or High Water
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
I Died a Thousand Times
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Illegal
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Invisible Stripes
Isle of Dogs
King of the Underworld
Kismet
Lady in the Lake
Lady Killer
Lightning Strikes Twice
Little Caesar
Marked Woman
Mid90s
Midsommar
Murder, My Sweet
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
Nora Prentiss
On Dangerous Ground
Out of the Fog
Phenix City Story
Private Detective 62
Red Light
Roadblock
Room (2015)
Serenade
Stoker
Storm Warning
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Asphalt Jungle
The F.B.I. Story
The Locket
The Lost Patrol
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortal Storm
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy (1931)
The Racket
The Roaring Twenties
The Rock
The Set-Up
The Transporter Refueled (2015)
The Unsuspected
The West Point Story (1950)
They Drive by Night
They Made Me a Criminal
Three Strangers
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Walk Softly, Stranger
Walk the Dark Street
Where Danger Lives
Words and Music
Young Man with a Horn
June 2
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 3 (TLC)
Battle on the Beach, Season 5 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID)
Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID)
June 3
Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID)
People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID)
Ready Player One
June 4
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 6 (ID)
Wheeler Dealers: World Tour, Season 1
June 5
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 212 (HGTV)
Pillion (A24)
The Topurias (HBO Original)
June 7
Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight of The World) (HBO Original)
June 8
100 Cooks, Season 1 (Food Network)
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
June 9
Crashers, Season 1 (HGTV)
Eva Longoria: Searching For France, Season 1 (CNN Original)
The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Documentary (CNN Original)
June 10
Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise (ID)
June 11
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 42 (Food Network)
Gran Turismo
June 12
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 257 (HGTV)
Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original)
June 14
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 11 (OWN)
My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
June 15
House of the Dragon, Season 2 (ASL)
Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim)
June 16
Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original)
Little Singles, Season 1 (TLC)
June 18
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever (CNN Original)
June 19
How to Make a Killing (A24)
Ultras: Passion and Death (HBO Original)
June 21
House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original)
House of the Dragon, Season 3 (with ASL)
June 23
The Welcome Table (HBO Original)
June 24
Homestead Rescue, Season 14 (Discovery)
Life of the Party
Love It or List It, Season 21 (HGTV)
Why We Dream (CNN Films)
June 26
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 213 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 258 (HGTV)
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Undertone (A24)
June 30
Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story (HBO Original)
Hulu
June 1
Doctor on the Edge: Premiere (Hulu Original)
ABC Secret Savings: Sizzling Savings June Shopping Extravaganza
AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)
AI: Artificial Intelligence En Espanol (2001)
Benjamin (2018)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Catch Me If You Can En Espanol (2002)
The Color of Friendship (2000)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1998)
Eddie Izzard: Glorious (1997)
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)
The Emoji Movie (2017)
The Emoji Movie En Espanol (2017)
52 Tuesdays (2013)
Get Hard (2015)
Gladiator (2000)
Hancock (2008)
Hancock En Espanol (2008)
Independence Day (1996)
The Intern (2015)
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)
Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell Kid (2015)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
Lincoln (2012)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
The Man with the Answers (2018)
Maria Bamford: Local Act (2023)
Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand (2020)
Mirrors (2008)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Mr. Deeds En Espanol (2002)
National Treasure (2004)
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
Out (Pixar Sparkshort) (2020)
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
Postcards from the Edge (1990)
Postcards from the Edge en espanol (1990)
The Prince Of Tides (1991)
The Prince of Tides en espanol (1991)
Quinceanera (2006)
Quinceanera En Espanol (2006)
Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024)
The Raid: Redemption (2012)
The Raid: Redemption En Espanol (2012)
The Remains of the Day (1993)
The Remains Of The Day En Espanol (1993)
Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)
Resident Evil: Damnation En Espanol (2012)
Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)
Resident Evil: Vendetta En Espanol (2017)
Retreat (2011)
Retreat En Espanol (2011)
Rio (2011)
Rio 2 (2014)
Russell Peters: Deported (2020)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby En Espanol (2006)
12 Years A Slave (2013)
Tiger Cruise (2004)
Transformers (2007)
Transformers En Espanol (2007)
Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014)
Transformers: Age Of Extinction En Espanol (2014)
Trevor: the Musical (2022)
The Waterboy (1998)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan En Espanol (2008)
June 2
Not Suitable For Work: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kneecap (2024)
Kneecap En Espanol (2024)
June 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 2-4
Ancient Empires: Complete Season 1
Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers: Complete Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Complete Season 1
Crumbling of America: Complete Season 1
First To Fight: The Black Tankers Of WWII: Complete Season 1
Fort Knox: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Gettysburg: Complete Season 1
Hamilton: Building America: Complete Season 1
Jimpa (2025)
Love Island: Season 13 Premiere
Mob Land (2023)
June 5
Hannah Berner: None of My Business: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
Keeper (2025)
June 6
Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 21
Four Weddings: Complete Season 3
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes: Complete S3
Police Women of Broward County: Complete Season 2
Police Women of Cincinnati: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 4 & 9
June 8
Alice & Steve: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
June 9
It Ends With Us (2024)
It Ends With Us En Espanol (2024)
Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)
Underworld: Blood Wars En Espanol (2017)
June 10
Dragon Striker: Complete Season 1
June 11
Abraham Lincoln: Complete Season 1
After the First 48: Complete Season 7
Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War: Complete Season 1
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 14
June 13
Bobby’s Triple Threat: Complete Season 4
Body Cam: Complete Seasons 6 & 7
Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
On the Red Carpet Presents: “Toy Story 5”
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 4
The Home (2025)
June 14
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
June 17
Never Change!: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Season: Complete Season 1
June 18
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 8
Million Dollar Nannies: Complete Season 1
June 20
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 12 & 17
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 35
House Hunters: Complete Season 262
Junk or Jackpot?: Complete Season 1
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 6
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 9
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
The Creator (2023)
June 21
Between The Temples (2024)
Between The Temples En Espanol (2024)
The Forge (2024)
The Forge En Espanol (2024)
June 25
FX’s The Bear: Complete Fifth and Final Season
Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 2
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 2
Where Pretty Girls Die (2025)
June 26
CMA Fest presented by SoFi
Americana (2023)
Queens of the Dead (2025)
June 27
Alex vs America: Complete Season 5
Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 2
Izzy Does It: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12 & 14
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 8
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 7
June 29
Adventure Time: Side Quests: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
June 30
Happily Never After: Complete Seasons 1-3
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter En Espanol (2017)
Disney+
June 1
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere
June 2
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 3
Hoppers — Premiere
June 4
Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere
June 5
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 6
Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
June 8
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 9
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 10
Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere
June 11
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET
The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director’s Cut | Bonus Feature
June 12
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
June 13
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET
Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes
June 14
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET
Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature
June 15
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 16
Imagineer That! – New Episode
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere
June 19
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
June 20
Disney+ and ESPN*: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET
Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes
June 21
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET
June 22
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 23
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 24
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere
Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
June 26
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
June 27
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET
June 28
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET
June 29
Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)
Paramount+
June 1
Parenthood (Season 1-6)
Topuria Matador | Paramount+ Original Series
4:44: Last Day On Earth
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
Beach Rats
Bebe’s Kids
Blue Hawaii
Blue Story
Borrego
Boys And Girls
Bran Nue Dae
Buddy Games
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
Charlotte’s Web
Chasing Amy
Clerks
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Come Away
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Death Becomes Her
Defiance
Dreamland
Eagle Eye
Easy Come, Easy Go
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Fatman
Four Brothers
Frida
Fun in Acapulco
G.I. Blues
Get Real
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Hard Eight
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Head of State
Heatwave
Here Comes the Boom
Holmes & Watson
Homefront
Hot Rod
Hotel for Dogs
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.
Juice
King Creole
Kinky Boots
Last Vegas
Light of My Life
Masterminds
Mean Creek
Monster Trucks
Orange County
Paid in Full
Pain & Gain
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peter Rabbit
Pride
Rango
Rat Race
Roustabout
Selma
Shane
Son of Rambow
Southpaw
Staten Island Summer
Taken
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Angry Birds Movie
The Big Short
The Bounty Hunter
The Boys Are Back
The Dark Tower
The Gambler
The Italian Job
The Kings of Summer
The Last Duel
The Manchurian Candidate
The Night Clerk
The Nutcracker: The Untold Story
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
The Two Jakes
The Words
Trading Places
True Grit
Uncle Buck
Virtuosity
Where The Wild Things Are
Without a Paddle
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Witness
June 2
Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal | Paramount+ Original Docuseries
June 7
The 79th Annual Tony Awards Live Special
June 9
Kickback
June 10
All The Queen’s Men | Season 5 | Paramount+ Original Series
Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 3)
The Smurfs (Season 4)
June 13
The Ultimate Fighter (Seasons 6, 8, 9, 11-16, 18-20, 22-30)
June 14
UFC AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Topuria vs. Gaethje
The Ultimate Fighter | Season 34 | Paramount+ Original Series
Life During Wartime
June 17
Rubble & Crew (Season 3)
June 18
Nine
June 20
Piranha
June 21
The Agency | Season 2 | Paramount+ Original Series
June 24
The Thundermans: Undercover (Season 2)
June 30
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless | Season 6 | Paramount+ Original Series
Peacock
June 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
47 Ronin
The A-Team
Being John Malkovich
The Birdcage
Black Hawk Down
Blended
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Chinatown
Contraband
Darkest Hour
Deepwater Horizon
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegient
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Exorcist: Believer
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Father Figures
Firebird
First Blood
Freeheld
Fruitvale Station
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Geostorm
Get On Up
Girls Trip
Good Morning, Vietnam
Happy Gilmore
How to Train Your Dragon
Imitation Game
The Insider
Instant Family
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kingdom of Heaven
Law Abiding Citizen
Limbo*
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Mechanic
Megamind
Miami Vice
Open Range
Over the Hedge
Paddington
Pain & Gain
Patch Adams
Patriots Day*
The Pink Panther
Puss in Boots
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Resident Evil
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Seed of Chucky
Spider-Man: Homecoming
St. Vincent
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
True Grit
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer
Woody Woodpecker
June 2
Love Island USA, Season 8 Premiere
Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 Finale
The Alpinist
June 3
Summer House, Season 10 Reunion
Password, Season 3 Premiere
America’s Got Talent, Season 21 Premiere
June 4
Southern Hospitality, Season 4 Reunion
June 5
Lorne (Peacock Exclusive)
June 8
Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 Premiere
El Mundial es Nuestro – Special
June 9
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11 Premiere
Top Chef, Season 23 Finale
American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 Premiere
June 10
Summer House, Season 10 Reunion
June 11
Southern Hospitality, Season 4 Reunion
My New Favorite Futbolista, Season 2
June 12
Surviving Earth, Season 1 Premiere
June 14
Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 8 Premiere
June 15
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 Finale
June 16
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 3 Premiere
June 18
The Capture, Season 3
Wolf Man
June 22
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Season 1 Reunion
June 25
Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Premiere
Last Breath
June 26
Strung – Premiere
June 28
Philly Homicide, Season 2 Finale
The Holdovers