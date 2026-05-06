‘Elle’ Teaser Trailer Sets Up a Fish-Out-of-Water Story for ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel

Elle Woods may famously be from Malibu, but the new teaser trailer for “Legally Blonde” prequel “Elle” surprisingly places the iconic character in the grey, inhospitable world of Seattle before she ever sets foot at Harvard.

Set to the tune of Hoku’s “Perfect Day” from the original movie, Lexi Minetree stars in the Prime Video series from executive producer Reese Witherspoon. June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz and Zac Looker round out the main cast.

“In Season 1, ‘Elle’ follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film,” the streamer teased on Wednesday.

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Minetree will be joined by recurring characters played by Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and the late James Van Der Beek.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine produces “Elle” alongside Amazon MGM Studios, with creator Laura Kittrell (“High School,” “Insecure”) serving as co-showrunner alongside Caroline Dries. Additional EPs include Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

Plus, the show has already been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere.

The freshman season of “Elle” hits Prime Video on July 1.