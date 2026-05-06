‘The Bear’ Hangs Up Its Apron: Final Season Lands This Summer

FX’s “The Bear” will officially close up shop this summer with its fifth and final season, airing Thursday, June 25.

The Emmy Award-winning dramedy will debut all eight episodes on FX and Hulu June 25 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Season 5 will pick up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, handing over the restaurant to them.

The half-hour series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis in recurring roles. Recurring actor Jamie Lee Curtis hinted in a post this February after wrapping the series, confirming that the series was in fact coming to an end.

As the threat of a sale looms, the new restaurant partners are tasked to keep the restaurant afloat and attempt to earn a Michelin star. The FX premiere will include the first two episodes followed by one new episode airing weekly. All episodes of Season 5 will hit Hulu on June 25.

The creators of “The Bear” announced the release of a surprise flashback episode, cowritten by and starring Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. “Gary,” which dropped on Hulu Tuesday, follows best friends Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Bernthal) on a work trip to Gary, Indiana a few years before the events of “The Bear.”

The first season of the restaurant-set comedy-drama premiered in 2022. Over the course of its four seasons, the series has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The Bear” was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.