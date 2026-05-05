FX Drops Surprise ‘The Bear’ Prequel Episode ‘Gary’ Starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal

Ahead of “The Bear” Season 5, FX dropped a surprise tie-in episode of its critically-acclaimed darling on Tuesday. The hourlong “Gary” is available to watch now on Hulu.

The installment focuses on Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Jon Bernthal) and was written by both Moss-Bachrach and Bernthal. Series creator Christopher Storer directed the episode. Set a few years before the beginning of “The Bear,” Gary follows best friends Richie and Mikey on a work trip.

“Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois,” Moss-Bachrach wrote on Instagram.

The FX dramedy started production on its fifth and final season in January. Recurring actor Jamie Lee Curtis posted about the filming experience in February, a post that confirmed the series was coming to an end.

“FINISHED STRONG!” Curtis wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a photo of her with co-star Abby Elliott. “Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear.”

The first season of the restaurant-set comedy-drama premiered in 2022. It quickly became a critical darling and snowballed into becoming an awards juggernaut. Over the course of its four seasons, the series has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, “The Bear” stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney “Syd” Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak and Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim.