‘The Bear’ to End With Season 5 at FX

“The Bear” is gearing up for a farewell.

The Jeremy Allen White-led series will come to an end with its fifth season, star Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed in a recent interview. FX did not respond to a request for comment.

After Curtis, who plays the matriarch of the Berzatto family, posted on Instagram two weeks ago that the series “finished strong,” a reporter at Access Hollywood asked her whether that was confirmation that the series was, in fact, coming to an end. She responded, “But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending.”

“I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal] … unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’” she said. “I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”

“The Bear” first premiered in June 2022 to critical acclaim, with the series tallying up 49 Emmy nominations and 21 Emmys across its seasons, as well as plenty of debate over whether it’s truly a comedy.

Seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back to account for the cast’s busy schedules, and “The Bear” was renewed for a fifth season in July.

“The Bear” stars White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich. It also features Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Produced by FX Productions, the series was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer also serves as a co-executive producer and the show’s culinary producer.