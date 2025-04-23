 Netflix Sets ‘The Age of Innocence’ and ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ Series Adaptations, Renews ‘Sweet Magnolias’

“The Age of Innocence” and “Unaccustomed Earth” are getting series adaptations at Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday in recognition of World Book Day. The news came in conjunction with a Season 5 series renewal for “Sweet Magnolias.

“At Netflix, we love when stories transcend the page and light up the screen, allowing fans to experience beloved stories in new and exciting ways,” Jinny Howe, vice president of drama at Netflix, said in a statement. “The impact of these adaptations can be so powerful that it not only captivates new audiences around the world, it also causes a resurgence in popularity for the original source material, with many books returning to bestseller lists many years after their initial release.”

“The Age of Innocence” is a passionate will-they/won’t-they love triangle that explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love. Based on Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the limited series will be a fresh take for a new generation and ask the question: “What is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?”

Emma Frost (“The White Queen” and “Shameless”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. She will also write all episodes of the limited series. Frost is represented by UTA, Curtis Brown and her attorney Alex Kohner.

Based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning collection of short stories, “Unaccustomed Earth” follows a tight-knit Indian American community as they navigate love, desire and true belonging. The eight-episode drama series is set in Cambridge, Massachusetts and centers around a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long-lost love. When a scandalous affair is born, it forms a battle between families in their “intensely inter-connected immigrant community.”

John Wells (“The Pitt”) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer while Madhuri Shekar (“3 Body Problem”) serves as writer and executive producer. Nisha Ganatra (“Late Night” and “Freakier Friday”) serves as an executive producer and will also direct the first episode. Lahiri, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow and Celia Costas will also executive produce the show.

Netflix also announced the renewal of “Sweet Magnolias” for a fifth season. The show follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina. The show is based on the New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods’ book series. The drama routinely ranks among the streamer’s Global Top 10 list in over 60 countries. Sheryl J. Anderson (“Ties That Bind”) returns as showrunner and executive producer; Dan Paulson (“Chesapeake Shores”), who produces through Daniel L. Paulson Productions, returns as an executive producer, Matt Drake (“Chesapeake Shores”) will serve as an executive producer and Norman Buckley will serve as co-executive producer.

Netflix has a long history of successful book-to-TV adaptations, including hit shows like “The Perfect Couple,” “Bridgerton,” Harlan Coben’s “Missing You” and “Just One Look” and “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” among others.