‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Adds Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen and Joplin Sibtain to Cast

They will join previously announced new stars James Norton, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler

Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen and Joplin Sibtain
Side by side of Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen and Joplin Sibtain (Photo Credit: Phil Sharp, ByPip and Ric Bacon)

“House of the Dragon” is adding three more cast members to its upcoming season. Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane have been added to Season 3 of the HBO fantasy hit.

Cullen, who is known for his work in the BBC series “The Gold” and the upcoming Channel 4 series “Trespasses,” will star as Ser Luthor Largent. Sibtain, who is known for his work on Disney+’s “Andor” and Netflix’s “Safe,” will play Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton. Finally, Sloane, known for his work on Netflix’s “The Sandman” and ABC’s “Revenge,” will star as Ser Adrian Redfort.

All three characters were knights in George R.R. Martin’s original novel series, which serves as the basis of “House of the Dragon.” While Ser Luthor Largent is connected to the City Watch of King’s Landing, Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton is the head of House Roxton, and Ser Adrian Redfort is from House Redfort as well as a member of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Queensguard.

These new additions will join the previously announced new cast members James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. Season 3 will also star Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

Based on Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen. The drama is showrun by Ryan Condal, who also serves as the show’s co-creator and executive producer, alongside fellow EP and co-creator Martin. Other EPs include Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.

The first two seasons of “House of the Dragon” are available to stream on Max.

