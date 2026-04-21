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Peacock’s Ad-Free Tier to Launch on Roku — Here’s How Much It’ll Cost

The streamer’s Premium Plus plan is also available through Amazon’s Prime Video and will launch on YouTube’s Primetime Channels in the coming months

Ted, a talking teddy bear, sits in a children's car smiling at John (Max Burkholder), who sits in a chair and smiles back
John (Max Burkholder) and Ted (Seth MacFarlane) in "Ted" Season 2 (Peacock)

Peacock’s ad-free tier, Premium Plus, will launch as a premium subscription on Roku for $16.99 per month/169.99 per year in the coming weeks.

The new deal comes as Roku already promotes Peacock content and NBCUniversal’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on its platform. The companies have also teamed up on dedicated hubs for Roku customers for both the Paris Olympics in 2024 and the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

In addition to Roku, Peacock Premium Plus is also available through Amazon’s Prime Video, and will be available as a subscription through YouTube’s Primetime Channels in the coming months. This newly expanded partnership comes as Peacock’s parent company Comcast is slated to report earnings on Thursday.

As of its last disclosure, Peacock had a total of 44 million paid subscribers. However, the service still remains unprofitable, with its losses widening to $552 million in its latest quarter.

Meanwhile, Roku recently surpassed 100 million streaming households globally. It will report its latest quarterly earnings on April 30.

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Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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