Roku Reaches 100 Million Streaming Households Worldwide

It seems as though everyone and their mother is moving to Roku City, because the tech company just hit a major milestone of 100 million streaming households worldwide this month.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” Roku founder/CEO Anthony Wood said in a Thursday statement. “We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences. We are deeply grateful to our viewers, teams, advertisers and partners for helping us reach this milestone.

“As the shift to streaming continues to accelerate, we’re more energized than ever to lead the evolution of television,” he continued.

The company defines a streaming household as “the number of distinct user accounts streaming on the Roku platform in a given 30-day period,” with more than half of broadband-enabled American homes using Roku streaming devices.

Roku offers 500 free, live linear channels, thousands of on-demand titles, access to every major premium streaming service and even originals on The Roku Channel — such as “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross,” “The Great American Baking Show” and “The Reunion: Laguna Beach.”

As for what’s next, the streamer says it is focused on “accelerating new platform capabilities, advanced personalization and international expansion, designed to make TV even better for the entire streaming TV ecosystem.”