Home > Industry News > Business

Roku Sets Patrick Harris as SVP of Global Media Revenue

His appointment comes after predecessor Jay Askinasi joined Paramount as Chief Revenue Officer in November

JD Knapp
Roku
UKRAINE – 2021/07/04: In this photo illustration a Roku logo is seen on a screen with a silhouette of a hand holding a tv remote. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Roku has found a new Senior Vice President of Global Media Revenue in Patrick Harris, who will begin his role on March 9.

His appointment as the streamer’s new ad sales boss comes after predecessor Jay Askinasi joined Paramount as Chief Revenue Officer in November. Harris will report to Roku Media president Charlie Collier out of New York.

“Roku is defining the future of TV advertising with the scale, data, and vision to make television a truly accountable, performance‑driven platform for marketers,” Harris said in a Wednesday statement. “I’m excited to join the team, help advance that mission, and deliver outcomes that matter to brands.”

Harris most recently worked at Snap Inc. and also spent 12 years at Meta. His new role will have him overseeing the “full scope of Roku’s global advertising revenue growth and performance efforts, as well as its media innovations,” per the company.

Roku currently remains on track to surpass 100 million streaming households in 2026 following its strong Q4 report last week. Net income swung to a profit of $80.5 million, compared to a loss of $35.5 million a year ago, while total revenue grew 16% to $1.39 billion and gross profit climbed 18% to $606.8 million.

Meanwhile, platform revenue climbed 18% to $1.2 billion, driven by continued strength in video advertising and streaming service distribution, while devices revenue rose 3% to $170.9 million, driven primarily by record premium subscription sign-ups and its Frndly TV acquisition.

Jay Askinasi
Read Next
Paramount Taps Roku's Jay Askinasi as Chief Revenue Officer

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments