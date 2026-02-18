Roku Sets Patrick Harris as SVP of Global Media Revenue

Roku has found a new Senior Vice President of Global Media Revenue in Patrick Harris, who will begin his role on March 9.

His appointment as the streamer’s new ad sales boss comes after predecessor Jay Askinasi joined Paramount as Chief Revenue Officer in November. Harris will report to Roku Media president Charlie Collier out of New York.

“Roku is defining the future of TV advertising with the scale, data, and vision to make television a truly accountable, performance‑driven platform for marketers,” Harris said in a Wednesday statement. “I’m excited to join the team, help advance that mission, and deliver outcomes that matter to brands.”

Harris most recently worked at Snap Inc. and also spent 12 years at Meta. His new role will have him overseeing the “full scope of Roku’s global advertising revenue growth and performance efforts, as well as its media innovations,” per the company.

Roku currently remains on track to surpass 100 million streaming households in 2026 following its strong Q4 report last week. Net income swung to a profit of $80.5 million, compared to a loss of $35.5 million a year ago, while total revenue grew 16% to $1.39 billion and gross profit climbed 18% to $606.8 million.

Meanwhile, platform revenue climbed 18% to $1.2 billion, driven by continued strength in video advertising and streaming service distribution, while devices revenue rose 3% to $170.9 million, driven primarily by record premium subscription sign-ups and its Frndly TV acquisition.