Paramount Taps Roku’s Jay Askinasi as Chief Revenue Officer

Roku’s Jay Askinasi is joining Paramount as its new chief revenue officer, effective Nov. 3.

In the newly created role, Askinasi will lead the media giant’s monetization strategy and advertising sales team. He will also partner closely with product teams, leverage data-driven insights, cultivate ecosystem partnerships and drive the shift toward a unified advertising platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay to Paramount as our new Chief Revenue Officer. He brings a unique and highly relevant mix of experience across ad tech, platforms, data, agencies, and startups – all grounded in a deep understanding of the media and converged video landscape,” Paramount president Jeff Shell said in a statement. “Jay is widely respected for transforming underutilized assets and driving modern, digital-first commercial strategies. His leadership will be key as we accelerate growth and innovation across our business.”

Prior to Paramount, Askinasi served as Roku’s senior vice president of global media revenue and growth, where he led ad sales, including enterprise partnerships, programmatic go-to-market strategy, marketing and measurement

Before that, he was the CEO of Publicis Media Exchange U.S., overseeing media investment strategy for the holding company and its brands, including monetization of its Epsilon assets. He also led agency and platform partnerships for AT&T and was president of the mobile-focused programming advertising technology company RUN and vice president of regional sales at Undertone.

“This is a pivotal moment of transformation for the industry, and Paramount is clearly positioning itself at the forefront of that change,” Askinasi said. “I’m excited to help shape a next-generation digital monetization engine – one that can stand alongside the biggest tech platforms – while preserving the creative excellence and cultural influence that define Paramount’s iconic content.”

Askinasi marks the latest in a string of executive hires by Paramount’s new leadership. Other recent hires include Josh Silverman to lead the company’s global products & experiences business, Dane Glasglow as chief product officer and Makan Delrahim as chief legal officer.