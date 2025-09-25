Paramount Hires Former DOJ Antitrust Head Makan Delrahim as Chief Legal Officer

Paramount has set Makan Delrahim, a former assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division during President Donald Trump’s first term, as its new chief legal officer.

Beginning Oct. 6, he will oversee all legal, regulatory, compliance and public policy matters for the company, including oversight of Paramount’s government relations team.

Delrahim joins from Latham & Watkins LLP, where he advised clients on high-profile transactions, regulatory and government compliance, and complex litigation, including Skydance Media’s $8 billion merger with Paramount.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Makan to the Paramount leadership team. His longstanding collaboration with the Skydance team gives him a unique perspective and provides a strong foundation for our work together as we pursue our vision for the future of Paramount,” CEO David Ellison said in a statement. “Makan brings a strategic mindset and a strong track record of navigating complex, cross-sector challenges – qualities that will be instrumental as we shape the next chapter of Paramount and deliver sustained value to our investors, partners, and audiences.”

Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, who has been serving as general counsel and acting chief legal officer, will continue as general counsel and report to Delrahim.

As the 35th U.S. assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s antitrust division, Delrahim oversaw the review and resolution of hundreds of mergers and acquisitions, as well as criminal investigations and indictments spanning all industries.

During his tenure, he expanded the division’s engagement with its international counterparts and initiated and negotiated the groundbreaking multilateral agreement among over 70 countries on fair procedures for antitrust reviews.

He also restructured the antitrust division to create sections that oversee media and entertainment as well as fintech and financial services, among other specialized sections. Additionally, he served as chairman of the OECD’s Working Party Committee overseeing competition policy coordination among foreign jurisdictions.

He notably spearheaded the DOJ’s efforts to eliminate the Paramount Consent Decrees in 2020, which prohibited film studios from engaging in monopolistic practices, such as owning moving theaters and engaging in “block booking,” where theaters are forced to buy groups of films.

Prior to serving as assistant attorney general, he held senior roles at the DOJ, Capitol Hill, the White House and the Office of the United States Trade Representative, including as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division, Commissioner on the Antitrust Modernization Commission, and Chief Counsel and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. He was also a member of the Attorney General’s Task Force on Intellectual Property and chairman of the International Competition Network’s merger working group.

In addition to Skydance, Delhraim’s clients at Latham & Watkins have included private equity firms Apollo, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Silver Lake, Caesars Entertainment, Cox Media Group, Eldridge Industries, Endeavor/WME, FanDuel, LIV Golf, Oak View Group, Omnicom, Searchlight Capital, Ultimate Fighting Championship, and World Poker Tour.

Delrahim’s appointment comes as Paramount has been circling Bari Weiss’ The Free Press and has been preparing a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I’m honored to join Paramount at such a dynamic and transformative time for the media industry. This is a sector where business, technology, and culture converge in increasingly complex ways, creating both challenges and extraordinary opportunities,” Delrahim added. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked at the intersection of law, policy, and innovation, and I look forward to contributing that experience as part of Paramount’s world-class leadership team. I’m excited to support the Company as it continues to lead, evolve, and ultimately help shape the future of entertainment.”