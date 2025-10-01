Mattel’s Josh Silverman to Lead Paramount Global Products and Experiences Business

Marvel Entertainment, Disney and Mattel veteran Josh Silverman is joining Paramount as its new president of global products and experiences.

In his new role, the executive will oversee a portfolio that includes consumer products, live experiences, publishing, partnerships and e-commerce for physical products. He will partner with leaders at brands including Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon to bring stories to life in new ways.

Silverman will report directly to Paramount president Jeff Shell.

“Josh brings a combination of strategic vision, deep industry experience and a proven track record of driving global growth across beloved brands and franchises,” Shell said. “We are excited to see him harness Paramount’s world-class library and creative engines to reach our audiences in new and exciting ways and fuel the expansion of our consumer products and experiences businesses.”

Silverman joins Paramount from Mattel, where he served as executive vice president and chief franchise officer.

During his tenure, Silverman significantly expanded its global consumer products business and live and location-based entertainment offerings. Notable achievements included spearheading over 165 consumer product partnerships and retail tie-ins for the Barbie movie, as well as leading initiatives including the World of Barbie traveling exhibit, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and the upcoming Mattel Adventure Parks.

At Disney, Silverman helped grow the consumer products business from $37.5 billion to $54 billion in retail sales over a decade. He also oversaw the Disney Stores and commercialization for Disney Interactive and Disney Publishing. Additionally, he led global business development at Marvel, structuring strategic partnerships and managing brand strategy across divisions post-acquisition by Disney.

“I’m incredibly energized by the entrepreneurial spirit across Paramount. As we build global ecosystems for fans, there’s an extraordinary opportunity to unlock new value by leveraging renowned IP and mining the portfolio for fresh stories and experiences,” Silverman said. “I’m excited to collaborate across teams to deepen the emotional connection between audiences and the brands, franchises and characters they love.”