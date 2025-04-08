‘Angry Birds Movie 3’ Set for 2027 Release by Paramount

Paramount Pictures has added a third “Angry Birds Movie” to its release slate, setting it for January 29, 2027.

Paramount takes over as distributor from Sony Pictures, which released the first “Angry Birds Movie” from Rovio Animation in 2016, grossing $352 million worldwide. The film yielded a 2019 sequel that didn’t fly nearly as high with $152.2 million, though insiders at Paramount say that the films have seen robust viewership on streaming over the past five years.

Rovio returns as producers on the film with Sega, which acquired Rovio and “Angry Birds” in 2023 and which has partnered with Paramount on the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films. Namit Malhotra will also produce through his company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and

Dentsu. DNEG, the animation studio behind “The Garfield Movie,” “Nimona” and the upcoming “The Cat in the Hat,” will animate the film.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride are set to reprise their roles as the birds Red, Chuck, Silver and Bomb. Joining them is an ensemble voice cast that includes Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, and Nikki Glaser.

John Rice, director of the first “Angry Birds Movie,” will return and direct from a screenplay by “Angry Birds Movie 2” director Thurop Van Orman.

The return of “Angry Birds” to the big screen comes as video game films continue their rise at the box office. As Universal and Illumination plan a sequel to their $1.36 billion hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Paramount has enjoyed continue success with the “Sonic” films, whose third installment grossed $491 million worldwide. “Sonic 4” is also on Paramount’s 2027 slate with a release in the spring.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. stunned Hollywood with a $313 million global opening weekend for “A Minecraft Movie,” ranking among the top 5 highest opening weekends ever for the studio.