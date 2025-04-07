Warner Bros. Heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy Take ‘Minecraft’ Victory Lap, Toast a ‘World-Class Achievement’

Warner Bros. Pictures Group studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy took a victory lap after the stunning record opening for “A Minecraft Movie” this weekend, telling staffers in a companywide memo Monday, “This is truly a world-class achievement!”

The film, based on the hit video game, dominated the global box office with a staggering $313.7 million gross worldwide.

They also highlighted its record-breaking performance as “the largest domestic opening weekend of 2025, the biggest since July, and Warner Bros.’ largest opening weekend since 2023.”

“This is what happens when we believe in the power of our creativity, each other and the strength of great storytelling,” they added.

The blockbuster success comes at a crucial time for the pair, as CEO David Zaslav has begun taking early-stage talks with potential successors, according to media reports.

The “Jumanji”-esque adventure film stars Jack Black as Steve, the player avatar in the hit video game from Mojang Studios who guides four people lost in the block-filled Overworld and teaches them how to survive against the creatures that lie within.

“A Minecraft Movie” carries a reported $150 million budget, with 75% footed by Warner Bros. and the rest by Legendary. That is a flip in the production budget share for Warner and Legendary’s 2024 hit “Dune: Part Two,” but nonetheless continues what has been a fruitful partnership between the two studios.

Read De Luca and Abdy’s memo in full below:

Team,

It’s a hit!

This opening weekend, movie-going audiences dug into A Minecraft Movie, making it the no. 1 film in the U.S. and 75 global markets, bringing in an impressive $313.7 million – the largest domestic opening weekend of 2025, the biggest since July, and Warner Bros.’ largest opening weekend since 2023. This is truly a world-class achievement!

Thanks to the creativity and collaboration of teams across WB Pictures and the entire company, our film about the power of imagination and building something bigger than ourselves sparked incredible reactions from audiences everywhere. From viral videos to uncontainable fan excitement, A Minecraft Movie has ignited a worldwide block party! It also paved the way for record-setting partnerships, marketing firsts, and continued progress in harnessing the talent and resources across the entire organization to create cultural moments that truly matter.

A massive congratulations and heartfelt thanks to every colleague who helped craft this epic adventure – together, we’ve built something truly special. A Minecraft Movie is the result of an incredible team effort, brick by brick.

This is what happens when we believe in the power of our creativity, each other, and the strength of great storytelling.



Mike and Pam

Variety first reported the news.