In the Apple TV+ series “Sugar,” Colin Farrell plays a Los Angeles detective named John Sugar who happens to be a big fan of classic movies and who is working a case about the missing granddaughter of a legendary movie producer (James Cromwell).

The character frequently references movies like “The Big Heat” — his handler, Ruby (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) gets him the gun Glenn Ford used in the 1950 noir — as well as several Humphrey Bogart films.

We then see clips from each movie, which film noir fans might recognize… or want to put on their Letterboxd Watchlist.

Here are all the movies referenced in the order they appear in each episode. The first two episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes premiering on Fridays through May 17.

“Sugar” stars Colin Farrell, James Cromwell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, Anna Gunn and Dennis Boutsikaris, with Sydney Chandler as the missing movie heiress, Olivia Siegel.

Episode 1: “Olivia”

“Kiss Me Deadly” (1955), film noir starring Ralph Meeker as detective Mike Hammer, directed by Robert Aldrich

“The Big Heat” (1953), film noir starring Glenn Ford and Gloria Grahame, directed by Fritz Lang

“Johnny Guitar” (1954), western starring Joan Crawford and Sterling Hayden, directed by Nicholas Ray

“The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” (1946), film noir starring Barbara Stanwyck and Kirk Douglas, directed by Lewis Milestone

Episode 2: “These People, These Places”

“Dead Reckoning” (1947), film noir starring Humphrey Bogart and Lizabeth Scott, directed by John Cromwell

“In a Lonely Place” (1950), film noir starring Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame, directed by Nicholas Ray

“Knock on Any Door” (1949), film noir starring Humphrey Bogart and John Derek, directed by Nicholas Ray

“Sunset Blvd.” (1950), film noir starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, directed by Billy Wilder

“Minnie and Moskowitz” (1971), comedy/drama starring Gena Rowlands and Seymour Cassel, directed by John Cassavetes