“Scream 7” actress Anna Camp has issued an apology after re-sharing a social media post that took shots at the ongoing boycotts against the film in response to the firing of franchise favorite Melissa Barrera.

“It has come to my attention that I reposted someone else’s story that does not reflect my personal beliefs,” Camp, who plays Jessica Bowden, wrote on X on Monday.

Camp closed out her apology, saying she didn’t mean to cause any harm.

“I have since deleted the repost because I absolutely meant no harm. I’m sorry to anyone who was affected,” Camp said.

Camp’s apology stems from a post she added to her own stories this past weekend. The post in question was originally uploaded by the “Scream with Ryan C. Showers” podcast, and it read: “The boycott didn’t work. The critics’ hate didn’t work. The pathetic leaks didn’t work. What worked was audiences coming out and making the film a success.”

Last week, pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles premiere of “Scream 7” to demonstrate against the firing of Barrera, who was dropped from the film over social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war. In November 2023, Barrera publicly condemned Israel’s “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians, saying, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

Spyglass, the production company behind the “Scream” reboots, swiftly responded to Barrera’s remarks: “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”



After her dismissal, Barrera returned to Instagram to respond. “First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” she said. “Silence is not an option for me.”



The Feb. 25 protests were organized by Entertainment Labor for Palestine, CodePink L.A. and Jewish Voice for Peace-Los Angeles. The demonstration saw protesters carrying signs calling for a boycott of “Scream 7” and pro-Palestinian messages, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”



Throughout the months leading up to the film’s release, some fans have been dropping spoilers and revealing the film’s actual killer across social media in an attempt to sabotage the film for firing Barrera.













