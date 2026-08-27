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‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor’ Trailer Teases the Life (and Death) Story of Anna Nicole Smith

Kal Penn stars as Dr. Sandeep Kapoor in the retelling of “one of the most sensational celebrity cases of the early 2000s”

JD Knapp
Kal Penn, Trust Me I'm a Doctor, Anna Nicole Smith
Kal Penn in "Trust Me, I'm a Doctor" (Courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment)
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Trust us, you won’t want to miss “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor.”

The upcoming film from Briarcliff Entertainment dropped its trailer on Thursday, introducing Kal Penn as Dr. Sandeep Kapoor opposite Linda Hamilton, David Julian Hirsh and Abbie Cornish as Anna Nicole Smith.

“‘Trust Me, I’m a Doctor’ follows Dr. Sandeep Kapoor after his life is turned upside down when he is implicated in the death of his former patient, model and reality television star Anna Nicole Smith,” per the logline. “Set against the height of the early 2000s tabloid era, the film chronicles Kapoor’s fight to clear his name as paparazzi descend on his office, police raid his home, private journals are leaked and every aspect of his personal life becomes public.”

“With the guidance of respected attorney Ellyn Garofalo, Kapoor must navigate a high-stakes drug conspiracy trial while confronting the intersection of celebrity, justice, politics and personal redemption,” the synopsis continued. “The film explores the intense legal battle and media frenzy that followed one of the most sensational celebrity cases of the early 2000s.”

Written and directed by Thane Economou, the movie comes nine years after the real-life Kapoor released his memoir, “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor: My Life Before, During and After Anna Nicole Smith.”

Smith died in February 2007 at the age of 39 due to combined drug intoxication.

“Trust Me, I’m a Doctor” hits theaters on Oct. 16.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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