Anne Hathaway Shares Her Rule for Dogs Dying in Movies, Teases Fate of ‘End of Oak Street’ Pup

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It’s been a banner year for Anne Hathaway at the box office — and it’s been a barking-good year for Hollywood’s canine actors as well, but maybe not for their on-screen characters.

The actress has starred in “Mother Mary,” the blockbuster sequel “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and Christopher Nolan’s billion-dollar “The Odyssey.” Now, she’s gearing up for her next turn in David Robert Mitchell’s science-fiction survival film “The End of Oak Street,” which hits theaters Friday.



The film, also starring Ewan McGregor, follows a couple and their two children who live on an ordinary 1980s suburban street until a mysterious cosmic event suddenly rips their street out of suburbia and into a prehistoric world populated by dinosaurs. The other family member who makes their way into the life-threatening new environment is the family dog, which audiences are worried might not fare so well in the predatory world of ancient creatures.

While discussing the film with Complex, in an interview published Wednesday, Hathaway was told by the interviewer that fans waiting to see the film were worried the dog would die. The actress said this is not the first time she had heard the concern.

“I feel like movies that kill dogs should automatically be rated R,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if anybody curses, it doesn’t matter if there’s violence … If a dog dies, it’s R-rated.”

You can watch the moment yourself below.

“It’s like we break the rules in this movie … that might not be one of them. Don’t worry,” she added, much to the interviewer’s relief.

“I think everybody’s so traumatized by ‘John Wick.’ Because I’ve been seeing those too, like, ‘They better not kill the dog,’” she continued. “I’m like, which movies are out there killing dogs? That everybody’s so scared that we’re just casually doing it in movies now.”

While she didn’t give too much away, considering “The End of Oak Street” is rated PG-13, we’ll assume the dog fares pretty well against the dinosaurs if her R-rated rule applies.

Strangely, this is not the only film this summer that has caused a dog-related death spiral online. The latest Nolan epic features a perfect but very old boy named Argos – who was Odysseus’ dog. If for some reason you have yet to catch “The Odyssey” and are dying for answers, his fate is revealed here.



Hathaway’s next film is Colleen Hoover’s “Verity” which comes out Oct. 2. From the first trailer it doesn’t appear to have any four-legged friends in it, so we can breathe easy for now.