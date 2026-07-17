Does the Dog in ‘The Odyssey’ Die?

“The Odyssey” is one of the most hyped movie dropping in 2026, but it can be good to go in prepared for the outcome of any dogs in the film.

The latest Christopher Nolan epic features a perfect but very old boy named Argos – who was Odysseus’ dog. Argos is pushing or past 20 years old which is quite a feat in and of itself but that certainly raises even more questions about the dog’s wellbeing through the film.

If you want some minor spoilers for “The Odyssey,” read on to see whether or not the dog dies in Nolan’s new film.

Who is the dog?

Argos is the old dog featured throughout “The Odyssey” whenever the story returns to the suitors storyline. He is seen early in the film sitting at Eumaeus’ (John Leguizamo) feet. He was chosen to be Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) dog in a flashback right before the warrior left to fight for Agamemnon.

He’s extremely old when the movie starts – over 20 years and counting – and eventually gets moved out of the dining hall by Antinous (Robert Pattinson) and placed on a pile of manure after being kicked and attacked by other suitors for lying underneath the tables.

Does the dog die?

Yes, Argos does die in “The Odyssey.” But as far as deaths go, it’s a sweet one. Odysseus eventually makes it home but comes in disguise as a beggar to see what’s become of his home. Nobody is able to see through his disguise since he’s been gone for 20 years, but as he approaches his home Odysseus sees Argos laying on the manure pile.

He kneels down to pet his old dog and Argos gives one quick tail wag. Despite all the years, Odysseus’ dog recognizes him through the disguise. Having lived all those years for his owner to return, Argos gives one last tail wag and finally dies.

Do any other dogs die?

Eumaeus is attacked late in the film at his home and we see he has other, younger herding dogs living with him. The next we see the character is right as Odysseus returns home. He asks Eumaeus what happened and he explains men attacked him before heading out to kill Telemachus (Tom Holland) and in the process his other dogs were killed. While you don’t see the dogs die on screen, the camera shows that Eumaeus is burning their bodies.