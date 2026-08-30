Randy Quaid Rants That Anne Hathaway Is a ‘Leftist, Woke, Horrible Choice’ for ‘Days of Thunder 2’

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Randy Quaid, who featured in the original “Days of Thunder,” isn’t happy about the NASCAR film’s newly unveiled sequel. Paramount officially confirmed Saturday that Tom Cruise would return for the follow-up, joined by series newcomer Anne Hathaway — a casting decision that Quaid suggests should’ve gone to Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s ex-wife and his romantic interest in the 1990 original.

“Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice,” Quaid wrote in a social media post on X, arguing that the NASCAR audience is “MAGA.” “The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank.”

Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a… — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

The post was part of a series of outbursts that Quaid shared Saturday about the sequel, in which the actor ranted that Hathaway “isn’t sexy” and imploring Cruise “don’t be a p—y.”

Quaid starred in the original “Days of Thunder” as Tim Daland, a team owner who recruits Cruise’s driver Cole Trickle to race for him, but proves to be a personality mismatch in short order. Cruise is the only original cast member currently attached to the “Days of Thunder” sequel, though notable names from the original include still active actors like Cary Elwes, John C. Reilly and Michael Rooker.

In the years since “Days of Thunder,” Quaid has become more known for his conservative political affiliations and legal disputes as his acting work has dropped. In 2o10, he and his wife, Evi Motolanez, were charged with burglary. Failing to appear in court, they fled to Canada but were deported in 2015. After being detained, a Vermont judge voided the extradition request against them, citing irregularities.

In 2020, President Trump shared several videos of Quaid, in which the actor voiced his conviction in election fraud conspiracy theories.