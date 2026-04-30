Netflix’s ‘Apex’ Holds Off ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Boys’ as Top Streaming Title | Chart

Sometimes, a streaming title undergoes an uphill climb to the top of the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report. For others, it’s straight to the top, which is the case this week.

“Apex,” an outdoor thriller on Netflix, premiered at the pinnacle of the chart this week. Charlize Theron plays an adventurer in the Australian wilderness who finds herself hunted by a predatory, crossbow-wielding Taron Egerton.

The top tier talent and suspense helped the movie become first new chart topper in more than a month, as “The Pitt,” which ruled the chart for five consecutive weeks, falls down to ninth this week following the end of its second season.

Samba TV’s Weekly Report

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

It’s a double dose of HBO Max up next, as the streamer’s two Sunday night titles come in back-to-back. It starts with “Euphoria,” which remains in second place this week. “Rooster,” the comedy featuring familiar face Steve Carrell, rises up four spots this week as it aired its penultimate episode.

“The Boys,” one of Prime Video’s biggest hits, is also a riser this week, moving up two spots to fourth place.

Next we have “Your Friends & Neighbors,” yet another riser and yet another familiar TV star in the lead role. The Jon Hamm-led series on Apple TV+ is up five spots, landing in fifth.

We then come to a trio of Netflix titles making their chart debuts. First is “Unchosen,” a suspenseful series about a misogynistic isolationist religious community that inadvertently takes in an escaped prisoner.

In seventh, is “Running Point,” which returns just in time for the NBA playoffs. The comedy stars Kate Hudson as the owner and president of a fictional Los Angeles basketball team.

“Beef” is back as well, as the drama-comedy returns for a second season with a new lead couple (Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac) and a new beef.

In ninth is the aforementioned “Pitt,” and closing us out in 10th this week is “Invincible.” The Prime Video animated superhero series appears on the chart for the first time this year after its series-ending episode was added on April 22.

“American Idol” tops the linear weekly TV chart

Turning our attention to linear, it’s another week of “American Idol” on top. “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” is second this week, unfortunately due to the frightening situation that unfolded and ultimately canceled the gala.

“Tracker” from CBS returns to the chart in third this week, after taking a week off. That’s followed by “NCIS,” also on CBS, and the only other scripted show in the linear Top 10 this week.

“Wheel of Fortune” takes the next three spots, while two airings of “Jeopardy!” sandwich “Survivor” in ninth place.