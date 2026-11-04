Andrew Garfield Disputes Sam Altman’s Story About Meeting on ‘Artificial’ Set: ‘I Was Curious About That’

Andrew Garfield has disputed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s story about them meeting on the set of director Luca Guadagnino’s new drama, “Artificial,” telling GQ, “I’ve never waved at Sam.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair published last month, Altman said he ran into Garfield on the set of “Artificial” while the film was shooting a scene outside of his house. “There was a guy dressed exactly like me with my same backpack walking so much that I felt I was in some weird glitch of the simulation or something. It was very strange,” Altman told Vanity Fair.

“We waved and went on, but it was really weird,” the OpenAI CEO said, reiterating of his and Garfield’s relationship, “I waved at him that one time and that was it.”

In an interview with GQ published Wednesday, Garfield was asked how the moment Altman described felt from his side of it. “I wasn’t there,” Garfield responded, subsequently confirming that there was not a body double of him on the “Artificial” set that day that Altman could have seen instead of him.

“I saw that interview and I replayed it a few times to try and discern what he was actually saying, because I was very confused by that. I never had any interaction with him. I’ve never seen him in real life,” Garfield said. “We were shooting outside of his house. It was an eerie day, for sure. We were told that he wasn’t home and his security people were there. I think I saw one security guard.”

“But, no, I never saw Sam, so he maybe mistook someone else for me,” the actor continued. “I have no idea, but I’ve never waved at Sam. I’ve never seen him. I was curious about that.”

GQ noted in its Garfield interview that an OpenAI representative reiterated Altman’s story, telling the outlet the tech CEO was home during the day “Artificial” shot outside his house and that he waved at Garfield.

Speaking further with GQ, Garfield admitted that he is starting to feel a bit of fear now that the “Artificial” release date is around the corner.

“It’s the artist’s responsibility to reflect the times we’re in, and I think it’s getting harder and harder to do that without fear of consequences from those in power,” Garfield said. “I saw Sam’s interview on Vanity Fair and I was like, ‘Oh s—t, I’m playing that guy and people are going to see it tonight. And he’s just been named the most powerful man in the world by this publication.’ And it was kind of like, ‘This is genuinely a cool thing to be a part of.’”

“I am afraid, but I’m still willing to put it on the line,” Garfield continued. When the interviewer suggested the possibility that he might be forever linked to Altman after “Artificial” comes out, Garfield was initially taken aback.

“Yikes. That’s scary. It’s not scary in terms of the link. It’s fine by me,” he explained. “I don’t want to make really powerful enemies. I don’t want to do that, but I’m not saying that that’s certainly what’s going to happen, but I don’t know if he’s going to feel warm towards me, and that’s okay.”

“There’s still a part of me that wants everyone to be okay all the time and therefore I’m okay,” he added. “It’s a slightly backtracking impulse, but it’s an interesting position to be in.”

“Artificial” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25.