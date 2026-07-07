Paramount+ Sets July Premiere for ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ After Dropping Theatrical Plans

Paramount+ will premiere “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” globally on July 25, the streamer shared Tuesday.

The animated film was previously slated to be released theatrically on Oct. 9. Though, it was reported last winter that the highly anticipated movie was set to skip theaters for streaming – and it’s now official that Paramount+ has followed through with this plan.

Check out the new trailer below.

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The animated film is based on the series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The official synopsis reads: “Avatar Aang, the world’s last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.”

The voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko and Dionne Quan as Toph.

Lauren Montgomery directs, with Steve Ahn and William Mata co-directing. Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost wrote the screenplay, from a story by Konietzko, DiMartino, Hedrick and Kenneth Lin.

Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger, Konietzko and DiMartino produced the project under Avatar Studios.

Back in March, Montgomery took to Instagram to tell her followers the animated film “deserves to be seen on a big screen.”

“The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there,” she said at the time. “The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn’t sufficient, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

The animated film will also make an appearance at Comic-Con International in San Diego later this month.

“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” begins streaming July 25 on Paramount+.