Taylor Swift’s Wedding Is Not Coming to a Theater or Streaming Service Near You

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s buzzy New York wedding was not recorded for an upcoming feature film documentary or streaming release, TheWrap has learned.

The development came Monday amid fevered online speculation that the megastars were filming their Madison Square Garden nuptials Friday in preparation for a wider project. So while it remains unclear when the public will get its first real look at the wedding ceremony — and we’re not talking about AMC CEO Adam Aron’s detailed play-by-play that he’s since deleted from X — it appears that Swift and Kelce will be keeping the bulk of the video produced to themselves.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the news.

The “Love Story” singer has yet to confirm any real details from inside the ceremony. Based on paparazzi footage and NYPD permits, fans know that Kelce and Swift had an intimate rehearsal dinner Thursday before tying the knot at MSG Friday.

No phones were allowed inside the venue, and Swift has not posted any photos or videos of the decor, dress, speeches or performances. After billboards displayed a message “JusT&T Married” outside venue, a press release from her team revealed that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony and that both the bride and groom were dressed in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, but Swift’s brother Austin served as her Man of Honor and Kelce’s brother Jason was his Best Man. The couple’s original vows were reportedly long and intimate, spanning 20 minutes each.

Rolling Stone and People reported that Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks attended and performed at the ceremony, while CBS reported that Beatles legend Paul McCartney also performed.

Although Swift may not have detailed the intricacies of her fairytale wedding day, AMC Theatres’ Aron let the cat out of the bag in a since-deleted X post.

“It did not look like Madison Square Garden,” Aron wrote. “Immediately upon entry, everything … floors, walls, ceiling … was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”

The Daily Mail leaked a photo of the wedding decor, seemingly confirming the picture that Arnon painted of the interiors.

“A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space,” Aron added of the arena’s interior. “Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial three welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”