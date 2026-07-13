‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Co-Writer Michael Waldron Developing ‘Nova’ Movie at Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Doomsday” co-writer Michael Waldron is developing a “Nova” feature film for Marvel Studios, TheWrap has learned. The project is in early development.

“Moon Knight” writer Sabir Pirzada wrote a previous draft of the script.

Nova is a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps — sort of, kind of Marvel Comics’ version of the Green Lantern — who has crossed paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel and Thor. He was created by Marv Wolfman (who among other things also co-created Blade) and John Romita Sr. (who also co-created The Punisher).

The protagonist of this film, whether Richard Rider or some other hero taking on the Nova name, won’t be the first Corpsman to appear in the MCU, as the Nova Corps was a prominent part of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” When asked why Rider didn’t appear in that film, James Gunn has cited his desire to keep Peter Quill as the only human member of the titular team.

The Nova Corps was presumably largely destroyed in “Avengers: Infinity War,” which sees the Guardians travel to the wreckage of Xandar after Thanos pillaged the planet to obtain the Power Stone. This could set the feature up to adapt elements of “Annihilation,” a comic that saw Richard Rider become the lone Nova Corps centurion after the group was eradicated in a fight against Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave.

Waldron is repped at CAA and Untitled. Reps for Marvel Studios and Waldron could not be reached for comment.

Casey Loving contributed reporting.