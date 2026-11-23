The final trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” is here, giving fans the deepest look at the next Marvel team-up yet. And, according to the footage, they aren’t necessarily the Avengers this time around.

Obviously, they’ll always be the Avengers. And the first half of the trailer goes a long way to explaining some of the fallout from “Avengers: Endgame.” The footage opens on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy (Hayley Atwell), who he returned to after returning the Infinity Stones to their respective timelines.

“We made a choice that we knew was right,” Steve says solemnly. “Why does it feel so wrong to lie to him?

Play video

The him in question is Steve and Peggy’s son, who apparently has no knowledge that his father was Captain America, or even part of the Avengers. But, Steve has to explain as much when the Fantastic Four show up at his and Peggy’s home.

They’ve come to whatever year they’re living in — because by the looks of the wardrobe and hair on the Rogers family, it’s far later than the 60s or 70s, so that’s a question that needs answering — to bring Steve back to their present in an effort to defeat Doom.

Fans are treated to the briefest of Steve and Bucky hugs, and as Steve is prone to do, he delivers a rousing speech to the new team in an effort to get them to work together. It would appear that the different groups of heroes aren’t getting along just yet.

It seems to work though, as the final minutes of the trailer see them unite on the battlefield, spurred by James Marsden’s Cyclops uttering a very famous line (one that is often also said by Professor X, which probably doesn’t bode well for his appearance in this movie): “To me, my X-Men!”

“Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters on December 18.