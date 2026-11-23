Hailee Steinfeld is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The actress revealed the news on Disney and Marvel’s Instagram accounts while promoting her new film “Hexed,” teasing that she had received a director’s chair for the junket with her name on it for “Avengers: Doomsday,” instead of the one for the Disney animated film.



“Hey, so I am here with my movie ‘Hex,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from different…movie?” she says in the Instagram Reel.

The surprise delivery confirms Steinfeld’s involvement in the highly anticipated Marvel crossover, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 18.

Steinfeld first joined the MCU as Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” starring opposite Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series introduced Bishop as a skilled young archer who idolizes Barton and eventually teams up with him to take organized crime. By the end of the series, Bishop had emerged as a potential successor to the original Hawkeye.

Her return will also further fuel speculation among Marvel fans about whether “Avengers: Doomsday” could finally bring together the Young Avengers. Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop was last seen in a post-credits scene in 2023’s “The Marvels,” when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) showed up at her apartment to recruit her for a new superhero team.

Other potential members of the group include America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica). While the team has been slowly building up, Marvel has yet to officially announce a Young Avengers project or confirm that the team will assemble in “Doomsday.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Robert Downey Jr. leads the film as Victor von Doom (aka Doctor Doom), alongside an ensemble of returning Marvel stars from throughout the decades.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters Dec. 18, 2026.