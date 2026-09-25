Does Doctor Doom Appear in ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore?’

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Note: Massive spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame Encore” — you’ve been warned

As the countdown to “Avengers: Doomsday” continues, “Avengers: Endgame” is officially back in theaters this weekend, with four minutes of new footage that is, by the Russo Brothers’ own account, required viewing to understand “Doomsday.” So, does that mean Doctor Doom himself is in those four minutes?

To be clear, if you’re planning on returning to theaters to see this version of the 2019 film, and you want to go in as unspoiled as you can be, this would be the exit where you get off. Anything you see past this point is of your own accord. Still here? Great.

As many expected, the new footage comes primarily in the form of new post-credits scenes. Doctor Doom isn’t suddenly a buddy of Thanos in the main story — but yes, he does appear in this version of “Endgame,” kind of. He’s a factor in two of the post-credits scenes.

One features Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), hidden away in a government facility following the events of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” He’s recording videos documenting his experience, when Doom shows up to “collect” the Hulk. Doom triggers Banner’s transformation, kidnaps him, and whatever happens next will be revealed in “Doomsday.”

Doom’s second appearance in “Avengers: Endgame Encore” comes in the next post-credits scene. In it, we here the sound of metal on metal before we see anything. What we do see is Doom working on crafting his mask, in a similar fashion to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) crafting his first Iron Man suit.

There’s a full face shot, before it cuts to black. And that, my friends, is Doctor Doom’s presence in “Avengers: Endgame Encore.”