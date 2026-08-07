‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Writers Are Working on Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ Movies | Exclusive

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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are joining the Avengers.

Earlier this week, we spoke to Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” who let slip that McKenna and Sommers left the production to work on “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

“Challengers” writer Justin Kuritzkes was brought in to write and re-write during production of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” but only wound up with a cursory “additional literary material” credit.

We caught up with McKenna and Sommers on Thursday, who confirmed that, yes, they are working on the new movies. And that was all that they could say.

“We’re happy to say we are involved with the Avengers. We can’t really say much more than that,” said Sommers. “We love working with Marvel and we have a relationship with the Russos, and it’s a pleasure. It’s a real pleasure.”

A representative for Marvel Studios had no comment.

In addition to all four of the Holland-led Spider-Man movies (including “Homecoming,” “Far From Home” and “No Way Home”), McKenna and Sommers also worked on “Ant-Man and the Wasp” for Marvel Studios, alongside Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. They are fundamental partners in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before their time with Marvel, McKenna and Sommers were prolific writers on the sitcom “Community.”

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Getty Images)

“Avengers: Doomsday” brings “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo back into the Marvel fold. When it was first announced that the Russo brothers would be directing “Doomsday” and “Secret Wars,” Stephen McFeely — who worked closely with the Russos on their other Marvel projects — was revealed to be the writer.

Michael Waldron, who was instrumental in creating the “Loki” series and wrote “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” has also contributed to the screenplays for both “Avengers” movies.

“Doomsday” is out this Christmas and features many of Marvel’s biggest and brightest heroes, among them Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Ant-Man (Rudd), Captain America (Anthony Mackie), the Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn), several X-Men (James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Kelsey Grammer, Channing Tatum) and the Thunderbolts/New Avengers (Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman), along with many, many more, as they face off against Robert Downey, Jr’s Doctor Doom.

The second film, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” is set to follow next Christmas, although based on interviews at San Diego Comic-Con, they have not finished “Doomsday” and have not started shooting “Secret Wars.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” is in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026, and “Avengers: Secret Wars” is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2027.