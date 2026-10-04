‘Avengers: Endgame’ Takes Back the All-Time Box Office Record From ‘Avatar’ After ‘Encore’ Reissue

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After two more weekends of play with its “Encore” reissue, “Avengers: Endgame” has added $126 million to its lifetime gross, enough to take back the unadjusted record for the highest grossing film of all time from “Avatar.”

With $36.2 million domestic and $89.8 million overseas, “Endgame Encore” has pushed the film’s global lifetime gross to $2.92 billion, just passing the same figure as James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic. It also pushes the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s franchise gross total going back to the 2008 launch title “Iron Man” to a staggering $35 billion.

And another $2 billion-plus could well be on the way this December with “Avengers: Doomsday” this December, which has already racked up close to $60 million in presales according to theatrical sources. The hype for “Doomsday” helped “Endgame” take back the all-time record, as “Endgame Encore” featured a tweaked ending and three new mid-credit and post-credit scenes connected to the upcoming blockbuster.

As TheWrap reported last week, “Avengers”-mania has also crossed over with efforts across the movie theater industry to renovate their multiplexes, with Cinema United reporting $2.7 billion in refurbishment spending over the past two years.

With its new Infinity Vision campaign, Disney and Marvel Studios have sought to guide moviegoers to other premium formats to watch “Doomsday” on as the film will not screen on Imax for at least the first three weeks of its theatrical run. Several exhibitors have told TheWrap that they have accelerated their plans to upgrade sound systems and projectors to take part in Infinity Vision, as 70% of the presales for “Doomsday” have come through the campaign.

More to come…