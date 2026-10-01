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Movie Theaters Invested $2.7 Billion in Refurbishments Over Past 2 Years, Cinema United Report Says

The box office resurgence of the past few months has boosted the industry’s efforts to update thousands of auditoriums

A view of the new Dolby cinema technology in one of the theaters at AMC. All red lights on the numerous bars surround the walls around the full circumference of the theater with hanging speakers on the ceiling above.
A view of the new Dolby cinema technology in one of the theaters at AMC. All red lights on the numerous bars surround the walls around the full circumference of the theater with hanging speakers on the ceiling above. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
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The movie theater trade organization Cinema United has released its annual report on exhibition’s efforts to update thousands of cinemas, reporting that the North American theater industry’s spending on refurbishments has reached $2.7 billion over the past two years.

The top 8 theater chains have spent $1.8 billion of that capital expenditure in North America, and $1.2 billion has come over the past 12 months with $840 million of that from the top 8 chains. These refurbishments have ranged from new sound systems — which on average cost $58,000 per auditorium — to new entertainment centers that combine cinemas with other amenities, which cost roughly $45 million to build.

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As theaters have tried to bring moviegoers back in the wake of COVID lockdowns, answering common complaints about poor sound and picture quality and lackluster overall experience has been a major goal for multiple theater chains. Regal Cinemas, for example, has updated its auditoriums nationwide with new luxury recliner seats as part of this multiyear CapEx effort, while southern regional chain Santikos Entertainment is in the midst of a major update to the concessions areas at several of its locations.

The refurbishment campaign has been boosted by a strong box office resurgence over the past five months, which has seen the domestic box office hit $7 billion year-to-date and projects a final domestic annual total of $10.5 billion. The refurbishments have also overlapped with Disney’s Infinity Vision campaign for “Avengers: Doomsday,” as several theater owners have told TheWrap that they have prioritized auditorium sound and picture updates so that their locations can be promoted by the studio.

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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