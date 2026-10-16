‘Bad Fairies’ Rounds Out Cast With Kylie Minogue, Jonathan Groff and Catherine Tate

“Bad Fairies,” the musical comedy from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation starring Cynthia Erivo, has rounded out its voice cast.

Erivo, who leads the film as trailblazing fairy Jayne Staplegun, revealed the new additions to the cast during her Thursday concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Specifically, during the second half of the concert, the orchestral music to Erivo’s song from the movie, “Hard to Believe,” played for attendees. Erivo then introduced Groff, Tate and Minogue and confirmed they would all be starring in the movie.

Minogue is set to voice Clowder, a Cat Witch, while Groff is slated to voice Robin Goodfellow. As for Tate? She will voice the Fairy Gothmother character. The film “follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world.”



Production is currently underway in London for “Bad Fairies,” which is set to open on May 27, 2027. In addition to Erivo, Minogue, Groff and Tate, “Bad Fairies” also stars Serrana Su-Ling Bliss as Fei Chang, James Acaster as Stickers, Dee Bradley Baker as Groundbeef and Ncuti Gatwa as Butterwort.

As we previously reported, the film is being directed by Megan Nicole Dong, the creator of Netflix’s musical animated series “Centaurworld,” and co-directed by Olivier Staphylas, a head of character animation on “Wish Dragon.” They are working from an original screenplay by Deborah Frances-White. The Tony Award–winning duo of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (“Six: The Musical”) are writing original songs and multiple Grammy-nominated Isabella “Machine” Summers (from pop band Florence + The Machine) is composing the score and contributing to the songs. Carolyn Soper is producer.

“’Bad Fairies’ is about characters who break the rules to do some good, and Cynthia brings that spirit to everything she does, so there was no better way to share this news than from the Hollywood Bowl stage in her voice,” Bill Damaschke, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, said in a statement. “With Kylie, Jonathan and Catherine joining her, we have a cast as bold and joyful as the film itself.”

Natalie Fischer, CEO of Locksmith Animation, expressed a similar sentiment, noting, “From the moment we began developing ‘Bad Fairies,’ we knew it was exactly the kind of story Locksmith exists to tell: funny, surprising and full of heart. Cynthia Erivo’s extraordinary voice has been the soul of this film since she came on board,and we’re thrilled to have Kylie, Jonathan and Catherine bring their enormous talents to these characters. We can’t wait for audiences to meet them next May.”

Minogue is represented by Jason Weinberg at Untitled and Polly Bhowmik at Context Management. Groff is represented by Brian Boone and Joe Michota at CAA. Tate is represented by Jeremy Barber at UTA and Robert Taylor at The Artists Partnership.