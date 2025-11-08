Ncuti Gatwa Joins Cynthia Erivo in Animated Musical ‘Bad Fairies’

Ncuti Gatwa is going bad.

The celebrated actor is set to join Cynthia Erivo in Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation’s upcoming animated musical “Bad Fairies.”

Gatwa is known for his role in Netflix’s “Sex Education” and recently starred as the latest Doctor in “Doctor Who.” He also appeared as a Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and recently starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in Searchlight’s “The Roses.”

“Bad Fairies,” directed by Megan Nicole Dong and co-directed by Olivier Staphylas, is described as “an original musical comedy that follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world.” Deborah Frances-White wrote the script.

As for the music of “Bad Fairies,” the songs were written by Tony Award-winning duo Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (“Six: The Musical”), with Isabella “Machine” Summers (of Florence and the Machine fame) composing the score and contributing to the songs. Ian Eisendrath of “KPop Demon Hunters” fame is executive music producer.

The film’s creative team also includes producer Carolyn Soper, editor Sim Evan-Jones, cinematographer James C.J. Williams, character designer Uwe Heidschötter, heads of story Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt and production designers Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn and Mike Redman.

DNEG Animation is serving as the digital partner and providing animation for “Bad Fairies.”

This will be the first feature released under the first-look deal between Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation. “Bad Fairies” hits theaters on May 21, 2027.

Gatwa is repped by Curtis Brown, UTA, Status PR UK and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.