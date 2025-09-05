‘Dynamic Duo’: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber to Rewrite DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation Film | Exclusive

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber have been tapped to rewrite “Dynamic Duo,” a theatrical animated film featuring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, who have both taken up the mantle of Batman’s sidekick Robin, TheWrap has exclusively learned. The film currently has a June 30, 2028 release date.

Arthur Mintz will direct the project. Mintz, with his wife Theresa Andersson, founded Swaybox, an animation studio located in New Orleans, Louisiana, who is providing the one-of-a-kind animation for the feature.

The animation style of “Dynamic Duo” is a combination of miniatures, models, puppetry, animatronics and computer animation. A lot of times projects are being described as unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, but in the case of “Dynamic Duo,” that really is true. Expect the unexpected with this one.

In DC Comics history, Jason Todd joined the “Batman” mythos as a new Robin to take the place of Dick Grayson, who had left Batman’s side to lead the Teen Titans. In this film, Dick and Jason will both be Robins, training to defend Gotham side-by-side alongside Batman.

Matt Reeves, director of “The Batman” and its upcoming sequel, will produce through his 6th & Idaho banner, though “Dynamic Duos” will take place in a separate timeline from his films starring Robert Pattinson and, as we understand it, outside of the current DC Universe canon.

Andersson and James Gunn will also produce with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. Michael Uslan is executive producer.

Neustadter and Weber are best known for writing Marc Webb’s romantic comedy “500 Days of Summer.” Additionally, the duo were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2017’s “The Disaster Artist.” Other credits include 2022’s “Rosaline” and 2023 miniseries “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Neustadter and Weber are repped at UTA.

DC Studios declined to comment.