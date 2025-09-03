James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Follow-Up, ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ Set for 2027 Release

The next installment in the “Superman” saga now has a release date.

James Gunn revealed on social media that “Man of Tomorrow,” the follow-up to this summer’s “Superman,” will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

Previously, Gunn had hinted that he was writing the DC Studios project, which he didn’t describe as a direct sequel. Speculation was that production would start in 2026.

When Gunn and producer Peter Safran were installed as heads of the newly formed DC Studios, they announced an ambitious slate of projects across film, television and animation. They would also oversee video game projects related to the various properties.

“Superman,” which introduced the new DC Universe, arrived this July. The Warner Bros. film, starring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, was warmly reviewed and made more than $600 million worldwide. The second season of “Peacemaker,” gently reconfigured into the new DCU, arrived in August.

Upcoming projects also include the theatrical “Supergirl” movie, with Milly Alcock in the title role, that hits theaters on June 26, 2026. That will be followed by “Clayface,” a mid-budget horror movie based on the Batman villain, in theatrs on Sept. 11, 2026.

There’s also a “Lanterns” HBO television series, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, which will debut in early 2026.

Other projects announced by Gunn and Safran, like a “Swamp Thing” movie by James Mangold and a “Wonder Woman”-adjacent television series, are presumably still in development.